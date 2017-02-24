Flood damage in Spokane County could equal $1 million

County still dealing with winter thaw

By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent

Heavy rain and melting snow caused Spokane County officials to declare a state of emergency on Feb. 16 as Washington State experienced washed out roads and mudslides. While the county south of Stevens County is no longer in a state of emergency, the total cost of the flood-damaged roads could reach $1 million, the Spokesman Review reports.

At least 32 sections of road have been closed to flooding this winter in Spokane County. The County hopes to finish all the repairs to roads by April or May.

The county will begin adding up the costs and add reimbursement from FEMA. Spokane County has a $64 million budget for road work, but that does not include emergency funding. While potholes will still get filled in Spokane County, county officials said to the Spokane newspaper, bigger projects like chip sealing will take longer.