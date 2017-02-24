Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ News

Flood damage in Spokane County could equal $1 million

13149141_G

Washouts caused serious issues in Spokane County last week. (Courtesy photo)

County still dealing with winter thaw

By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent
Heavy rain and melting snow caused Spokane County officials to declare a state of emergency on Feb. 16 as Washington State experienced washed out roads and mudslides. While the county south of Stevens County is no longer in a state of emergency, the total cost of the flood-damaged roads could reach $1 million, the Spokesman Review reports. 

At least 32 sections of road have been closed to flooding this winter in Spokane County. The County hopes to finish all the repairs to roads by April or May.

The county will begin adding up the costs and add reimbursement from FEMA. Spokane County has a $64 million budget for road work, but that does not include emergency funding. While potholes will still get filled in Spokane County, county officials said to the Spokane newspaper, bigger projects like chip sealing will take longer.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
33°
clear sky
humidity: 65%
wind: 3mph SW
H 32 • L 12
29°
Sun
26°
Mon
27°
Tue
34°
Wed
36°
Thu
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group