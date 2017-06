(By WA Fire Marshall)

Washington state allows fireworks June 28 through Wednesday, July 5…

Consumer firework sales across the state will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 28, and continue until 9 p.m. on July 5. State Fire Marshal Charles P. LeBlanc reminds residents to “know the laws before purchasing and discharging fireworks,” and “only purchase legal fireworks.” This year 867 retail fireworks stand licenses were issued.