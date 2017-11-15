Fireline for Nov. 16, 2017

(By Irv Schick, Fire District 4)

FYI

KIDDE, a subsidiary of United Technologies Co., has announced a recall of over 40 million fire extinguishers in the United States and Canada. The recall covers 134 models of push button and plastic-handle extinguishers manufactured and sold from 1973 through August of this year (2017).

The extinguishers recalled were intended primarily for home and recreational vehicle use. Most were of a 1A/10BC rating and are red, white or silver in color.

They were sold at Montgomery Ward, Menards, Sears, Home Depot, Wal-Mart and other home and hardware stores, as well as online at Amazon.com, Shopkidde.com and other online retailers.

They were also sold for use in commercial trucks, recreational vehicles and boats.

The reason for the recall is that they have a significant failure to operate rate and in some instances the nozzle may come off with enough force to injure someone.

HELP US HELP YOU

Check the extinguishers that you have in your home,