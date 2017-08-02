Fireline for Aug. 3, 2017

(By Irv Schick/Fire District 4)

Some people will never in their lifetime need call to 911 for assistance. However, if you do have to call 911 for help, there are some things to remember.

First, do not hang the phone up until the dispatcher/call taker tells you that it is ok to hang up.

Although it will seem to you like the call is taking forever, the average call time is usually under 60 seconds and the time from when the dispatcher answered the call to when units have been dispatched is usually under two minutes.

To the best of your ability, be able to tell the dispatcher where (the address or location) the problem is located.

Don’t try to tell the dispatcher what assistance you need, answer the questions the dispatcher asks the best you can and the dispatchers will send the appropriate units/resources.

Try to be calm. It will help both you and the dispatcher transfer the necessary information as quickly as possible.

Emergency problems can be very upsetting and unnerving to those who have never gone through them. Try to be polite.

Our dispatchers are professional people. Their primary objective is to get you the help you need as quickly as possible.

HELP US HELP YOU

The first phase of the burn ban has been declared in the county. No open burning except recreational fires in established camp grounds. For more information, you can call 509-329- 3400.

The second phase of the burn ban will be coming soon and no outdoor fires will be allowed. When this phase is declared, District 4 will post signs for your information in strategic locations.

Don’t let a fire be your fault.

FOR THE RECORD

In June, Fire District 4 responded to 28 incidents: Fourteen emergency medical calls, two vehicle accidents, six grass and brush fires, one illegal rubbish fire, one clouds or dust mistaken for fire, two unauthorized burning calls (the burn ban was on), one accidental fire alarm activation, and one nothing found at the location.

For the month, members contributed five hundred and fifty-nine volunteer hours in training and incident responses.

FYI

For the past several months, District 4 has been working on establishing a web site for the district. stevenscountyfiredistrict4.org

It is still undergoing some construction, but is up and running. We will do our best to keep it up to date with current information on district goings on and local fire information.

A District 4 site on Facebook is ‘Friends of Fire District #4.’ This site is maintained by Captain Watts and he is continuing to keep it current.

Fire District 1 maintains a web site at scfpd1.com and a Facebook and Twitter site. Both are good sources of local fire information.

REMEMBER: Volunteer firefighters and EMT’s are your neighbors helping their neighbors!