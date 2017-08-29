Firefighter Support Network helps supply fire camps

(By KS Brooks/For The Chewelah Independent)

Clothes, hygiene and first aid items brought to firefighters by volunteers…

With large fires blazing throughout the United States right now, many people don’t realize that 50 percent of those are raging in the Pacific Northwest. One of them is the Bridge Creek Fire in Ferry County, which has already claimed 2670 acres and is only 33 percent contained as of Aug. 24.

Northwest Incident Management Team 6, from Oregon, is running firefighting operations in Keller, with over 500 personnel. Like many fire camps, they’ve turned the small area into their own city. Some services, however, like laundry, are not available. This is why one of the most needed items at the fire camp is underwear.

“There is a laundromat, but the firefighters don’t come in until late, sometimes 11 p.m. – and at that point, they’re too tired to do laundry,” Kathy Moses, Public Information Officer for Mt. Tollman assigned to Team 6, explained. New underwear, socks, and tee shirts are commonly requested by firefighters, as are hygiene and first aid items like eye drops, saline nasal spray, lip balm, cough drops, and more. Food items like beef jerky, Slim Jims, and other snacks high in protein are also great for the firefighters. While those are included in their lunches, firefighters burn quite a lot of calories each day, so donations from the community are welcome.



The Eastern Washington Firefighter Support Network has begun gathering supplies and is hoping the community will once again rally to support the firefighters. This group, also known as the “Firehouse Hens,” was active during Firestorm 2015 and coordinated donations to multiple fire camps.

“We saw a need to help the firefighters who keep us safe, and we went for it. People were incredibly helpful and generous in 2015. In 2017… not so much,” co-founder Kat Brooks told us. “People are concerned about scams and where their donations will end up. Any donations gathered by us go directly into the fire camps and into the hands of firefighters, the way it should be. Last week we delivered over 300 fresh-baked cookies, as well as underwear and other items.

Yesterday, when we delivered nearly 200 tee-shirts and other goods, we heard that firefighters are actually showering with their clothes on to get them clean. Those guys fight fire all day, and then sleep on the ground. We want to help, and lots of others want to help, too. And we want to make sure they help in a way that is safe for everyone.”

Ms. Moses elaborated, “If civilians want to help, the best way they can do that is to get our newsletter, and to make donations through one source. We want to limit traffic in this area to the local residents and fire personnel. With all the large equipment and crews working, it poses a safety hazard and we don’t want to see anyone get hurt.”

There is an authorized drop point for donations at North 40 in Colville. Systech Mechanical has agreed to be the Chewelah drop-off location for donations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pick-ups for other areas can be arranged by contacting the Support Network through their website or Facebook page at http://tinyurl.com/firehousehens. There is a donation list set up on Amazon at http://amzn.to/2gcsMzq to drop-ship for those who wish to contribute in that fashion. Subscribing to the Bridge Creek Fire updates is possible by calling 509-634-7332.