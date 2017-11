(By Irv Shick/Fire District 4)

THANK YOU

The members of Fire District 4 would like to thank Chewelah Fire Dept., Fire Districts 1 and 5, DNR, the individuals who brought water trucks and the citizens who offered to help at the Quarry Browns structure and wildland fire. In a short time period that day, the District responded to wires down with fire and two different structure fires (six miles apart).