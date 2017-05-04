Featured News

Fire fuel growing with wet spring

(By Dana Bowers/Stevens County Conservation District)

Conservation District performing free assessments for your home…

May 4th, 2017 – Planning this spring may save your home if a wildland fire goes through your area this year. The Stevens County Conservation District (SCCD) is offering free home assessments to help homeowners prepare for the upcoming wildfire season. The snow has stopped falling and the spring rains have come! It won’t be long before summer will be here and we’ll all be enjoying warmer weather.

However, the coming of warmer weather will also mean a higher potential of forest and wildland fires. After several devastating years of wildfires, Stevens County and local communities are very concerned about fire danger, and although there’s still snow on the ground, NOW is the time to plan improvements to prepare for the fire season! Start planning ahead now by getting a Home Ignition Zone risk assessment by a local firefighter. The assessment lets you know what your risks are and options to decrease them.

The home assessments provided through SCCD include factors such as topography, driveway access for fire trucks and equipment, forest fuels and combustibles near structures, and much more. During an assessment, the assessor can suggest changes that could reduce the risk of wildfire impacts near your home. Simple things such as making sure your driveway is clearly labeled and identifying your house at the end of the lane is crucial when emergency personnel are sent to assist you.

“It’s the things that you don’t think of that can make a huge difference,” says Zach Beer, SCCD’s wildfire safety home assessor. “That’s why a second pair of eyes is so crucial in preparing your house.”

Homeowners who would like to schedule an assessment or obtain more information about how to protect their property from wildland fires should contact the Stevens County Conservation District (SCCD) at (509) 684-7579 or email: sccd@stevenscountywa.gov SCCD is a non-regulatory local agency who wants to work with the landowners and volunteer fire districts to eliminate and reduce losses from wildfires and other natural disasters.

