Featured News

Featured News/ Latest

Fire danger now “Moderate” in most of Eastern Washington

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Fire Danger for much of Eastern Washington “Moderate” now…

Washington DNR has moved up the fire danger for much of Eastern Washington to “Moderate” while much of the western part of the state is still at “Low” fire danger. Benton and Franklin counties are currently at “High” fire danger.

Here is how it affects burning in Stevens County…

“Effective at 12:01 June 23, 2017 DNR rule burns are prohibited. If you have a written permit, burning is allowed subject to the conditions of your permit.. Campfires are allowed in designated campgrounds only. Individual campgrounds may prohibit campfires. Always check with the camp host before lighting a campfire. Fireworks, incendiary devices such as exploding targets, sky lanterns or tracer ammunition are illegal on all DNR Protected lands. This message will remain in effect until further notice.”

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
66°
clear sky
humidity: 45%
wind: 3mph ENE
H 91 • L 63
85°
Sun
85°
Mon
79°
Tue
77°
Wed
79°
Thu
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group