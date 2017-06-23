Fire danger now “Moderate” in most of Eastern Washington

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Fire Danger for much of Eastern Washington “Moderate” now…

Washington DNR has moved up the fire danger for much of Eastern Washington to “Moderate” while much of the western part of the state is still at “Low” fire danger. Benton and Franklin counties are currently at “High” fire danger.

Here is how it affects burning in Stevens County…

“Effective at 12:01 June 23, 2017 DNR rule burns are prohibited. If you have a written permit, burning is allowed subject to the conditions of your permit.. Campfires are allowed in designated campgrounds only. Individual campgrounds may prohibit campfires. Always check with the camp host before lighting a campfire. Fireworks, incendiary devices such as exploding targets, sky lanterns or tracer ammunition are illegal on all DNR Protected lands. This message will remain in effect until further notice.”