Fire Danger moving to HIGH in Southern Stevens County
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today the following changes in the fire danger rating and burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands.
Effective 12:01 a.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2017:
– Fire danger will increase from moderate to high Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Grant, Yakima, Klickitat, Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield, Asotin, Whitman and Adams counties.
– Industrial Fire Precaution Levels move to a Level 2 in Zone 675.
– Campfires allowed in Approved Designated Campgrounds ONLY.
Effective 12:01 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2017:
– Fire danger will increase from moderate to high in Stevens inside Fire Districts 1 & 2, Spokane, Okanogan, and Lincoln counties.
– Industrial Fire Precaution Levels move to a Level 2 in Zone 684.
– Campfires allowed in Approved Designated Campgrounds ONLY.
Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/.