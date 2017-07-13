Fire danger and industrial fire precaution level increases statewide

(By Washington DNR)

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today the following changes in fire danger rating and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels (IFPL) on DNR-protected lands around the state.

Western Washington

Effective 12:01 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2017, all debris burning will be prohibited on DNR-protected lands in the following counties: Clark, Cowlitz, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, Thurston and Skamania.

Effective 12:01 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2017, changes in the fire danger rating will increase in the following counties:

Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties will increase from moderate to high.

Effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017, the Industrial Fire Precaution Levels have changed in the following zones (see below for definitions):

IFPL will increase to a Level 2 in Zone 659N.

Eastern Washington

Effective 12:01 a.m., Friday, July 14, 2017, changes in the fire danger rating will increase in the following counties:

Pend Oreille and Ferry counties and Stevens County outside Fire Districts 1 & 2 will increase from moderate to high.

Lincoln, Spokane and Okanogan counties and Stevens County inside Fire Districts 1 & 2 will remain high.

Effective 12:01 a.m., Sunday, July 16, 2017, the Industrial Fire Precaution Levels will change in the following zones (see below for definitions):

IFPL will increase to a Level 2 in Zones 678W, 678E, 686 and 687.

Effective 12:01 a.m., Thursday, July 13, 2017, the Industrial Fire Precaution Levels will change in the following zones (see below for definitions):

IFPL will increase to a Level 2 in zones 609E, 609W, 631 and 633

These restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

Fireworks, incendiary devices such as exploding targets, sky lanterns or tracer ammunition, are always illegal on all DNR-protected lands.

What is allowed?

Recreational fires may be allowed in approved pits within designated state, county, municipal or other campgrounds; however, always check with the campground host before starting a campfire. Individual campgrounds may ban campfires.

DNR also may allow DNR-approved prescribed fire to enhance or restore fire dependent ecosystems.

Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/ and IFPL map at http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ifpl.

The IFPL system

Industrial Fire Precaution Levels apply to all industrial operations that might cause a fire on or adjacent to lands protected from fire by DNR (WAC 332-24-301); this applies to logging and other industrial operations.

The levels are established for each of the 38 “shutdown zones” in the state on the basis of National Fire Danger Rating System data.

There are four IFPL levels: