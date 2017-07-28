Fire danger increases in northeast Washington

(By Washington DNR)

Campfire restrictions in Okanogan County…

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today the following changes in fire danger rating on DNR-protected lands.

Effective 12:01 a.m., Friday, July 28, 2017:

Fire danger will increase from high to very high in Okanogan, Lincoln, Spokane, Stevens and Ferry counties.

All campfires in Okanogan County will be prohibited. Other northeastern counties may allow campfires in approved campfire pits in designated campgrounds, however, always check with campground host before starting any campfire as individual campgrounds may not allow campfires.

Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/ and IFPL map at http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ifpl.

Fireworks and incendiary devices, such as exploding targets, sky lanterns, or tracer ammunition, are illegal on all DNR-protected forestlands.