Fire ban partially lifted at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area

(By National Park Service/Press Release)

Effective 12:01 am Saturday, September 23, 2017, campfires will be allowed in established fire rings in campgrounds and day-use areas throughout Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area on all National Park Service managed lands. Charcoal grills will also be allowed at this time.

Please remember that regulations require your campfire to be less than three feet in diameter within the established fire ring. Fires must be attended at all times and completely extinguished with water before you go to bed or leave your campsite. It is also illegal to burn chemically treated wood, painted wood, wood with staples as well as household garbage including plastic and cans.

For more information, check the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area website at www.nps.gov/laro.