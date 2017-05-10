FBI Director fired days after asking more resources to investigate Trump-Russia ties

(By Staff Reports)

Second time in US history FBI director has been fired…

Three U.S. officials said in the days before FBI Director James Comey’s firing by President Donald Trump, he had asked the Justice Department for more resources in the bureau’s investigation of Russian interference in the presidential elections, the Associated Press is reporting.

The officials said Comey met with deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein last week to ask for more resources then alerted lawmakers with ties to the congressional investigation into Russia’s influence. Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said it was false that Comey had asked Rosentstein for more money, the AP reports.

Comey was fired by Trump on Tuesday as the White House cited Comey’s handling of the email practices by Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Here is the letter sent to Comey about his firing:

After the firing of Comey, President Trump tweeted:

“Dems have been complaining for months & months about Dir. Comey. Now that he has been fired they PRETEND to be aggrieved. Phony hypocrites”

“Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me.”

“James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI.”

Democrats largely criticized the move by Trump and some Republicans also expressed concern over the move. WA US Senator Patty Murray tweeted “Comey’s firing underscores the need for a special prosecutor to examine the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. The public deserves the truth.” and was one of many Democrats calling for a special prosecutor to investigate the Russia connections.

Comey was appointed the Director of the FBI by President Barack Obama in 2013. President Trump will now choose a successor at the FBI, which the AP reports has been investigating him and his connections to Russia since late July.

This is the second time the director of the FBI has been fired. President Bill Clinton fired William Sessions amid an ethical scandal in 1993.