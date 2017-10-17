Fall is here: Wind and rain to begin this afternoon

(By Staff Reports)

The Spokesman-Review is reporting wind gusts of up to 50 m.p.h. beginning on Tuesday afternoon, followed by rain for several days. The National Weather Service said steady winds of 20 to 30 m.p.h. are expected from 1 to 8 p.m. today as a low pressure system moves into the area.

This weather advisory covers most of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.

Winds will slow overnight and then rain is expected the rest of the week and some snow may fall above 5,000 feet when temperatures drop. The weather service said there are a line up of storms in the Pacific Ocean that will hit Washington over the next few days. Temperatures will be mostly have highs in the mid-50s and lows in the high 30s or 40s.

On Friday, the snow level could fall as low as 3,000 feet in northeastern Washington.