Facebook helps find stolen truck

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Truck, thief identified in social media comments…

A man was recently charged with stealing a pickup truck in Chewelah that was recovered after the owner put out a message regarding the theft on Facebook.

According to police records, Brandon Charles Bricker, 34, stole a blue Toyota pickup on May 17 from a residence in Chewelah. The truck belonged to Ahron Wuesthoff who discovered the vehicle missing when he went to use that morning. Wuesthoff posted on Facebook that the truck was missing and within minutes received messages that the vehicle was seen at the JMT gas station in Loon Lake. Wuesthoff and his mother, Cori, went to the gas station to view footage that showed a man driving the stolen vehicle. The security video showed the man’s face, which they took a photo of and posted on Facebook. Responses on Facebook indicated the man was Brandon Bricker and gave his address in Spokane.

When contacted by Stevens County Sheriff’s Deputies, Bricker claimed he had agreed to buy the truck from a man named “Dan” who said he would sell the truck to him for $500 because the truck had been in an accident and “Dan” didn’t have the title.

Bricker was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Oct. 5 in Stevens County Superior Court. Bricker is not being held in custody but is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 31.