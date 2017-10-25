Featured News

Featured News/ Latest

Facebook helps find stolen truck

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Truck, thief identified in social media comments…

A man was recently charged with stealing a pickup truck in Chewelah that was recovered after the owner put out a message regarding the theft on Facebook.

According to police records, Brandon Charles Bricker, 34, stole a blue Toyota pickup on May 17 from a residence in Chewelah. The truck belonged to Ahron Wuesthoff who discovered the vehicle missing when he went to use that morning. Wuesthoff posted on Facebook that the truck was missing and within minutes received messages that the vehicle was seen at the JMT gas station in Loon Lake. Wuesthoff and his mother, Cori, went to the gas station to view footage that showed a man driving the stolen vehicle. The security video showed the man’s face, which they took a photo of and posted on Facebook. Responses on Facebook indicated the man was Brandon Bricker and gave his address in Spokane.

When contacted by Stevens County Sheriff’s Deputies, Bricker claimed he had agreed to buy the truck from a man named “Dan” who said he would sell the truck to him for $500 because the truck had been in an accident and “Dan” didn’t have the title.

Bricker was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Oct. 5 in Stevens County Superior Court. Bricker is not being held in custody but is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 31.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
37°
mist
humidity: 100%
wind: 5mph NNW
H 37 • L 32
41°
Fri
46°
Sat
50°
Sun
44°
Mon
43°
Tue
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group