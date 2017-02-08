Featured News

Everyone invited to annual Jazzy Ball

JAZZY BALL
WHAT: Come dance and listen to live jazz music
DATE:: Saturday, Feb. 11
TIME: 6-8 p.m.
PLACE: Civic Center
WHO: Senior citzens and everyone else!
COST: Free!

Ready for a break from winter? Come join us at the Chewelah Civic Center Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. for the third Annual Jazzy Ball. There will be live jazz from three different bands, including the Chewelah Brass Quintet that played at the popular community Christmas concert.

Twinkling white lights and candles will help set the mood. High school student volunteers will serve cookies and beverages. In years past we only invited the senior citizen crowd, but we’ve decided to expand! This year we are dropping the “Senior” from the title and inviting everyone, young and old, to come enjoy a night of music and refreshments. Seniors are still our special guests, but we want to see music lovers of all ages. So grab your sweetheart or your children, or both, and come to the Jazzy Ball where you can just listen to music or dance the night away. Either way we know you’ll have fun! And it’s free! If you have questions you can call Jennifer at 509-935-1248. Leave a message if you get the machine.

