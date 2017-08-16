From the Editor: Things Nazis aren’t good at

(By Brandon Hansen/Managing Editor of the Chewelah Independent)

With the recent events in Charlottesville, I’d just like to clear up some things that apparently social media and a sliver of Americans can’t seem to grasp.

Nazis suck. They’re really bad.

And they’re not just bad with their racial views, but they’re bad at many, many facets of life. You’ll note when people are putting together governments they use things like the U.S. Constitution and the Parliamentary System as inspirations and not the flaming dumpster that was the Nazi Germany government.

Let’s take a look. Here are the things that the Nazis aren’t good at:

HAIRCUTS

Where did the Neo-Nazis get their hair styled at? Their mom’s basement? Actually after reading some stories on the self-proclaimed Nazis at the Charlottesville event, their mom’s basement is actually probably true.

INVADING RUSSIA

Adolf Hitler is sometimes portrayed as some military mastermind. Nope. He invaded Russia during the winter. That’s like an NFL team trading for Johnny Manziel and saying “I still think he could be the quarterback of the future, he’s shown so much promise.” No, Adolf invading Russia was a terrible idea. Ask Napoleon how that went for him. Adolf was also such a dolt he was still fighting the United Kingdom at the same time. Good idea. You know what they say when your country has finite resources and manpower to get things done: open a two-front war.

PREPARING FOR FIGHTING AGAINST WOMEN

Approximately 800,000 women fought for Soviet Russia during WW2, completely screwing up any of the troop calculations the Germans had put together for the conflict. Germany was already at a considerable size disadvantage when it came to fighting the Soviets, so they invaded it, undershot its actual troop strength and then didn’t send its troops enough coats during the winter.

DECLARING WAR ON THE UNITED STATES

When Japan attacked the United States, the country had a reason to go to war with them. An ocean away from Germany, however, meant that it would have been politically harder for the US to push a large chunk of their forces against a country that hadn’t attacked them. Wellllp, Adolf Silly Moustache fixed that by declaring war on the United States and basically sealing his fate.

PICKING GOOD LEADERS

Did I mention that the Nazis’ leader was Adolf Hitler? A man that basically wiped out a large generation of German soldiers by leading from the back atop his mountain homes, and concrete bunkers? He never allowed strategic retreat, resulting in Stalingrad and many other pointless troop losses. He changed his mind constantly. He failed to understand the point of an industrial war and decided to go for quality over quantity, resulting in one panzer tank facing off against swarms of allied tanks. He squandered the V2 and V1 rockets. He slept through D-Day. The Nazi political party and Adolf instituted racial policies that along with killing millions of people and ensuring national shame for hundreds of years, also was a strategic blunder as many smart German scientists just up and left the country because they hated the Nazis, hamstringing scientific progress. And when it was all said and done, instead of dying in battle or something like that he retreated to his bunker and shot himself as his troops and civilians died around him. A real stand up fellow.

(In comparison, 11 US generals died in action or succumbed to wounds during combat.)

AIR FORCING

Germany had one of the best modern air forces at the beginning of the war. Then, Air Marshall and Nazi Hermann Goring (who was a chubby chap) historically blundered his way into historic losses and, by the time the Allies landed in Normandy, the Luftwaffe could only muster a small response resulting in the US and UK’s domination of the skies. They pushed back their jet engine programs and put them in the wrong roles, so despite having technologically superior aircraft, they had no way to win the air war.

DEFEATING COMMUNISM

A common neo-nazi phrase is that they’re fighting the “communists” on the left. First off, the right, or conservatives don’t want you, so please go back into the basement and get haircuts from your mom. Secondly, I wouldn’t use Nazis as the proper term for someone defeating communism. The Nazis fought communism for a whopping four years, had their country completely decimated, then had it occupied for nearly the rest of the 20th century. That’s like somebody picking the Cleveland Browns as the team that’s going to defeat the New England Patriots. Using the Patriots is obviously a bad example because in the annals of world history, communism has to be right up there with fascism as terrible government models. However, the Nazis still lost to the communists, handily. Communism then lost to Reagan, America and you know, freedom.

THINKING AMERICANS HAVE THEIR BACK

Sorry Adolfs. We don’t like you. Nazis have no place in this country.

So, as the media and other forms of bull malarkey try and make this seem like a multi-faceted issue, everyone should just remember that Nazis are bad. We apparently have to write this in 2017 but whatever: most Democrats, Independents, Republicans, non-political people, pets, performing mimes, Canadians, Europeans, Germans, radio show hosts, the entire band of KISS and good church going folk know that Nazis are bad.

It would be wise to not lump people who are not Nazis in with the Nazis, nor would it be wise to come to the defense of Nazis with whataboutisms. They can hold their little tiki torch at their “I wish I had a girlfriend” events but they should also have to worry about counter-protests and general social shaming for doing so.

Because Nazis are bad folks.