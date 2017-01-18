From the Editor: The possible motto of Chewelah

By Brandon Hansen/Brandon is the managing editor of the Chewelah Independent

On some weekends I jump on a bit of a Netflix-watching binge and one of my favorite shows is “Parks and Recreation” which is a hilarious comedy that you should all watch. Why? Because of Ron Swanson. That is why.

Ron Swanson is perhaps the mascot of Chewelah. In fact, as you read this letter I am penning a letter to the Chewelah School District to change their mascot from the Cougars to the Ron Swansons.

Anyways, during one episode, the main character Leslie Knope read off a list of town mottos for the imaginary city of Pawnee, Indiana where the show is set. This got me thinking about Chewelah and how we could redo our own town mottos. (Now I would like to preface that Chewelah is way better than Pawnee. We don’t have a rabid, killer possum on the loose at the golf course and someone in town hasn’t handcuffed themselves in city hall so that the Twilight books can be put into the Chewelah town time capsule.)

Chewelah already has one motto: A place for all seasons.

As a kid I didn’t get this. Yes, Chewelah has four seasons, whoop-de-doo, I thought.

Then I moved to Western Washington where the seasons are: Rain, less rain, more rain, sun for two days, rain, did I mention the rain, OH MY GOODNESS A HALF INCH OF SNOW, back to rain.

So the town motto already works perfectly for Chewelah, but I think we could throw around a few more of these to market the town better.

NEW CHEWELAH MOTTOS

Chewelah: Our biggest natural disaster is our creek flooding over a bridge for a week

Chewelah: Welcome Californians. Just don’t move here.

Chewelah: Welcome Canadians. Please move here.

Chewelah: We’re so close to the wild, we mistake our neighbors dogs for wolves

Chewelah: Our internet is slow, but our restaurant service is fast

Chewelah: Traffic problems? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Chewelah: The only town in Eastern Washington that gets pumped when the forecast is a foot of snow. Thanks 49 Degrees North

Chewelah: If you’re from this town, you have at least 15 relatives

Chewelah: Literally every place in town has a nice view that somebody in Seattle would pay $1,000,000 for. We don’t get it either.

Chewelah: One stop light, but like five places – wait no six places – to purchase alcoholic beverages

Chewelah: One stoplight, but our church to person ratio is like 2:1

Chewelah: One stoplight, but you’ll still end up running it at some point.

Let’s not stop there, though. Stevens County needs a bigger marketing push, so I think we can come up with a few mottos.

NEW STEVENS COUNTY MOTTOS

Stevens County: Canada Jr. but with guns!

Stevens County: Where the whitetail outnumber people

Stevens County: If cows ever decide to stage a revolt, we’re screwed

Stevens County: Where every conversation eventually ends in people talking about how dangerous highway 395 is

Stevens County: Traffic problems? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA (but seriously Deer Park don’t put in roundabouts)

Stevens County: Where “going to the lake” could mean literally going anywhere in the county

Stevens County: Landlocked, but with more boat owners than a yacht club. Thanks Lake Roosevelt

Stevens County: North Face jackets? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Stevens County: Where our beards are anything but hipster.

Stevens County: It just looks like nobody lives here because we’re all wearing camo.

And let’s go even further to the state of Washington. I, along with a lot of other people, really love this state. Not many states can be on the beach, a rainforest, a major mountain range, a glacier dam-breaking plain and the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in one day. So naturally lets give it a few mottos.

NEW WASHINGTON MOTTOS

Washington: Where our two opposite sides of the state are like quarrelling toddlers

Washington: Where we have more volcanoes than NBA teams

Washington: We’re literally the reason you have beer. Thanks Yakima hops.

Washington: The place where a hike can randomly break out during the day.

Washington: If we could turn the Columbia into coffee we would. Where are you Moses?

As Parks and Rec showed, always have a little pride from where you come from. Every place is unique. Every place has it’s quirks. That’s why we live here.