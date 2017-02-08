From The Editor: Musings from Chewelah’s Cork and Keg

By Brandon Hansen/Brandon is the managing editor of the Chewelah Independent

Last Saturday I attended my first ever Cork and Keg put on by the Chewelah Valley Lions. The Lions are one of the most active service groups in the area (The Kiwanis are also very active!). After seeing how they organized and pulled off the Cork and Keg, I’ve decided that if we want to make America Great Again we just put them in charge of things. This group has the efficiency of a finely-tuned race car and they would put a government organization to shame in the way they plan, delegate, decorate, cook, clean and host events.

The Civic Center went from the Civic Center to a fine wine and beer-tasting spot in roughly 12 hours, and then went back to the Civic Center in 45 minutes because the Lions apparently don’t mess around when cleaning up. I dare say if they put the Lions in charge of garbage pickup around the city, you’d wake up one day and the old Magnesite plant would be gone and a pine forest would be planted in its place.

Anyways, the Cork and Keg was a big hit, and I’m basing this soley on the amount of people I almost bumped into causing them to almost spill their drink. Here’s some observations I came up with during Chewelah’s biggest wine and dine of the year:

CHEESE IS NOW RUINED FOR ME FOREVER

The Lions had in the central appetizer tables various cheeses from around the world. I used to think I was a super cultured foodie for getting Colby or Pepperjack. Now I don’t think I can go into Safeway or Subway again and order cheddar with a straight face. The different cheeses available at the Cork and Keg were mind-blowing. I’m pretty sure one was just cake. It tasted like cake, yet they called it cheese. I didn’t know cheese was supposed to taste like that as I’m usually content with just buying a big block of cheddar and slicing huge chunks off it for my sandwich. But wait, cheese with toothpicks? I must have eaten roughly a full udder’s worth of cheese that night.

Also this got me thinking. Who was the first genius to discover cheese? What guy was like “You know this milk is pretty old, I think it’s a solid right now, I’m just gonna throw it on my salad here and… OOoooOhhh this is good.”

That had to be one brave individual to use expired and curdling milk as food. It would be like seeing something with an expiration date way past due and thinking “you know what? It may have mutated enough for it to be a new food!” It also makes me wonder what genius decided that breaking open chicken embryos on the stove was a good idea as well.

I CAN’T BELIEVE PEOPLE WE’RE ASKING ME FOR ADVICE ON WINE

I calmly told them I went to Eastern Washington University where a formal dinner includes Keystone Ice in the cool hunting camo packs and probably some bottom shelf Potter’s Vodka. Have you had Potter’s Vodka? That’s what they use to sterilize your skin before drawing blood at the doctor’s office.

When people asked me what wine to taste I had a “deer in the headlights who just was asked what Einstein’s theory of relativity meant” look.

THE MOOD GOT PROGRESSIVELY MORE FESTIVE

I really enjoy events like this, where it starts out with everybody being super formal and shy. “Oh well there’s wine here? I guess I’ll just have a sip, just a sip, I mean we’re out in public, so don’t want to overdo it here.”

An hour later, they’ve knocked out all the little tasting stations on their punch cards, have a plate of delicious sliders and exotic cheeses on their plates and they’re talking to somebody they’ve never met about how they have this can’t-fail business idea that everybody should invest in. This is why events like this rock, people just get progressively happier.

THE KILLER BEER

Northern Ales had some kind of Honey-flavored beer that was a big hit at the event. Before the event, fellow Lion Irv and I took a look at the bottle and realized it was 13 percent alcohol, meaning it was basically as potent as wine. “Well, this is dangerous,” we said. By 9:30, people were swinging by Irv’s tasting station to tell him it was the best beer they’d ever had. Considering it was 13 percent alcohol it was probably the same two people swinging by, forgetting they had said anything and swinging by again.

THERE ARE A LOT OF LOCAL WINERIES/BREWERIES

Considering we’re not a big county population wise it’s incredible to see how many local breweries there are nearby. Chewelah’s hometown Quartzite Brewery boys were there and they ran out promptly before the event even ended. Northern Ales and Republic Brewing was also there, dishing out local tastes. Even just 15 years ago the idea of beer was probably a Budweiser or Coors, it’s incredible how things have really gone local.

Also its not said enough, the Quartzite Brewing guys are everywhere. When they’re not hosting events in their own space, they’re at several local events showing off their product. They’re really a great local addition to the town and if you haven’t been into their place, there’s food there now by KISS Gourmet – so make it an evening on the town!

And thanks Lions for another great event. I think I’ll preorder my tickets for next year and make plans on eating even more cheese.