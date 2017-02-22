From the Editor: Making the trip across Washington

By Brandon Hansen/Brandon is the managing editor of the Chewelah Independent

Why is this state so weird?

Washington is the gawky teenager with the weirdly colored hair, four nose rings and a t-shirt with Napolean Dynamite on the front. It’s a funky state and there’s no better illustration of this than driving from one end of the state to the other. Have you done that before where you wake up in quiet Chewelah with birds chirping then go to bed in Seattle with freeway noise and sirens?

Recently, I took a trip from the friendly confines of the state of Liberty, errr Eastern Washington, to the wet and wild western side of Washington for Mat Classic XXIX. No I did not compete, my combined record in Mat Cats was a stellar 2-48 in 1992 and I’m pretty sure I would negotiate “pin times” with my opponent at the sign in table to speed things up.

The trip over reminded me that there’s a big difference between our mountain ranges here in NE Washington, the pot-hole laden Spokane streets, the flat grounds of Central Washington and the craggy peaks around Snoqualmie.

So let’s do a rundown of what it’s like making the trek over there, using my own experience this past week.

8 a.m.

Pull up to Highway 395 ready to head out to Tacoma for wrestling!

8:05 a.m.

Still waiting to pull out on Highway 395!

8:07 a.m.

We need turn lanes in Chewelah!

8:09 a.m.

You know that final stretch right after you pass the American Legion where you have to start making decisions? Gas? Food? Pee break? Are my kids in the car?” runs through your head. By the time you get to Hico you begin panicking and you realize your point of no return for a road trip is Spoko Fuel. Also finding the optimal balance of the amount of coffee you want to drink and how much you want to pee during a road trip is very important.

9 a.m.

Hit the outskirts of Spokane and quickly realize that the streets have turned into a fun game of Frogger but with potholes. Seriously how big can these things get? I’m pretty sure I saw one pothole smoking a cigarette on a corner and another eat a small dog.

10 a.m.

Ah Ritzville. The last bastion of civilization before the great Washington desert. This is what pioneers must have felt like when they were in St. Louis about to trek out to the West on the Oregon Trail. Was 1800s St. Louis a lot like Ritzville? Was there a Love’s Wagon Stop there with extra bonnets, axle grease and oxen for purchase? Did you have to hit the 1800s Love’s at the right time of the year if you wanted the fresh spicy chicken strips? Couldn’t Ritzville get really ambitious and call themselves the gateway to Seattle then? I have so many questions about this town but mostly it’s just: Does anyone live here or does the population consist soley of people stopping in to pick up mini donuts?

10:50 a.m.

I didn’t realize land could be this flat. I’m really trying to understand how there is a farmhouse every 20 miles. I’m sure they have to order every single item they need from Amazon otherwise its like an hour and a half to two-hour drive to Spokane. Is there where the movie DUNE was filmed? WHERE ARE THE TREES?! It’s like Central Washington is the rebellious child of the state that was like, “I don’t want your life Dad, I don’t want to be the Evergreen State! I want to be the field sprinkler and grain elevator state, DAD!”

Then BAM! Moses Lake. How did a town like that get here? It feels like one of those towns they set up for an atomic test away from civilization. I half expected fake mannequins set up everywhere and “WARNING ATOMIC TEST NEARBY, GET OUT OF HERE UNLESS YOU WANT TO MUTATE INTO THE INCREDIBLE HULK” signs.

11:40 a.m.

Driving through George, I realized that the town founders thought they were pretty clever. “What should we name our town? Hey what about George… get it… George, Washington… like the president guy!” Even though George Washington never set foot in the state of Washington nor came anywhere near George. Unless he went to the Paridiso EDM music festival once or something.

11:45 a.m.

BRIDGE… WEEEEEEE

12:15 p.m.

Has anyone ever wondered how one fixes one of those windmill thingies? Like is there one maintenance guy named Bob that just drives around to one of those windmills if it isn’t spinning? It’s not like those things are small and I feel like you’d have to have a PRETTY big wrench to work on things. Does Bob just tap on those things and hope they get better? If I were Bob, I’d be pretty leery of trying to work on a multi-story fan. You ever stick your finger in a box fan as a kid? Yeah that hurt.

12:45 p.m.

Ever noticed they say “Snoqualmie Pass” and you don’t go uphill for like 45 minutes. FAKE MOUNTAIN PASS.

12:55 p.m.

AHHHHHH, I should have checked my brakes before this…..

1:40 p.m.

Now that the cars brakes are thoroughly smoked, I can enjoy mountain towns like North Bend and Issaquah.

Wait a minute this is nothing but strip malls, Buffalo Wild Wings, Eddie Bauers and I’m pretty sure there’s an exit ramp every twenty feet. Also I love how in this area there’s a bunch of “hiking spots” but all the parking lots are full. It’s literally so “remote” and “outdoorsy” you have to drive around and find parking to go hiking.

2 p.m.

And now I’m stuck in traffic. HOORAY. (Also don’t forget to check out the $1 Chinese Food at Ft. Lewis. I’m sure that is 100 percent legit food with no health code violations whatsoever).

2:10 p.m.

Already missing Chewelah.

Editor’s note: Ritzville and Moses Lake are fine towns and the remarks in this column were meant in jest. You guys, however, do live in some flat, featureless country though.

Copy Editor’s note: From someone who grew up in Central Wash.— who needs forests when you’ve got sagebrush.