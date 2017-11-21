From the Editor: Handing out the Gobbler Awards

(By Brandon Hansen/Managing Editor of the Chewelah Independent)

The second funniest show ever on television “The Office” (a documentary on Chewelah called “Parks and Rec”is No. 1) has an episode where hapless boss Michael Scott hands out the Dundies Awards to employees of the Dundler Mifflin paper company.

Since I am a hapless newspaper editor, I felt that it was only fitting to break out “The Gobbler Awards” for our Thanksgiving issue. These awards are given to the biggest turkeys of 2017 and I’ll get to making the trophies for these actual awards after I wake up from my Thursday “I ate too much turkey” nap.

THE WAY TO MAKE EVERYONE HATE YOU GOBBLER AWARD: THE NFL

The NFL in it’s ever-obvious “let’s see how much money we can make” has handled the national anthem controversy as well as the Seahawks offensive line handles a pass rush. First off, they grossly underestimated how kneeling for the national anthem would offend large swathes of the nation. Secondly, they hoped that just doing one week of “team unity moves” would let the whole controversy blow over. Then finally, owners were wishy washy on whether they supported the right to kneel or wanting the players to stand – and that’s made people on both sides of the controversy hopping mad. So the league sent out mixed messages and now the whole controversy is hanging over the season like a dark rain cloud. Think about it? What are the biggest storylines of the NFL season so far? Tom Brady being the ageless QB? Cleveland stinking again? The Seahawks making every one of their fans furious by having an offense about as painful as a “SAW” movie? Nope, when you mention the NFL know they talk about the kneeling. What a mess.

THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT GOBBLER AWARD: THE SEATTLE MARINERS

Oh look they missed the playoffs again. When is the last time the Mariners made the playoffs again? When FDR was in office? Is there anything more infuriating as a Washingtonian than our state’s woefully under performing baseball franchise (okay I know some readers would say it’s our state’s obsession with taxing us and it’s several dormant exploding mountains)? We’ve wasted Felix Hernandez prime and he’s relegated to “Hall of Fame guy playing on terrible team” status. It will make a nice sports documentary someday, but unfortunately they’ll probably have to interview Dave Sims for the job and he’ll get all the details wrong.

THE SKY GOBBLER AWARD: THE US NAVY

I never though I’d be writing a news brief about weird genitalia art being drawn on the skies over Okanogan County by US Navy Pilots, but here we are in 2017. While I won’t go in to too much detail I just want to ask the pilots why they didn’t do that above North Korea? Last time I heard Omak and Okanogan weren’t threatening nuclear war.

Also thanks for destroying my anti-chemtrails argument.

THE SLOW DECAY OF AN INDUSTRY GOBBLER AWARD: TELEVISION

I know this is an ironic award given by a newspaper since you’re probably reading this from a smartphone, but more and more people are cutting cable and streaming over the internet, causing lots of media companies to scramble and prop up ratings as much as they can.

ESPN hired an offensive bunch of internet bloggers and had them do one episode of a talk show before cancelling it because it was… well, offensive.

CBS seems to just pick out the premise of their shows using just one word titles “SWAT,” “Mom,” “Ransom” and “Salvation.” I have no idea what these shows are about, since the average runtime for a TV series these days is two months. If a show makes it to a third season, everybody talks about how it’s a classic and a cornerstone of television.

ABC – LOL – I have no idea what shows are on ABC. Is Jack Bauer on ABC now?

FOX – If Fox started a show called “We’ve launched people to the moon with not enough fuel to get back” it would totally not suprise me.

I also forgot to mention NBC, as does everyone else when flipping through the channels.

There’s a reason my evening TV watching is just YouTube videos of grown men reviewing video games. Broadcast television is a mess.

THE “I CANNOT BELIEVE I’M DRIVING BEHIND THIS PERSON ON 395” GOBBLER AWARD: MAN WANTING TO KILL ME FOR TAILGATING

On my trip to the coast last weekend, I welcomed in the six-hour drive by following someone on our highway with metal sheets on a trailer weighed down by a plastic cooler. Thankfully, I didn’t end up in a Final Destination movie.

THE “WORST MISTAKE OF 2017” GOBBLER AWARD: THE INDEPENDENT

The Chewelah Independent, for having a subhead that said “Election 2016” for the 2017 election. Don’t worry folks, we’re on top of things! You can trust us! (looks around nervously)

THE “WE JUST HAVE TO GIVE AN AWARD TO TOM CRUISE” GOBBLER AWARD: TOM CRUISE

Tom Cruise was in this year’s “The Mummy” reboot, which was by all accounts an awful movie. When you remember that they released a “Mummy” movie a while back with Brendan Fraiser that was campy, cheesy, using severely dated early 00s CGI effects and it somehow turned out to be 100x more beloved than this ridiculous new movie, you have to just hand Tom the Gobbler award with no questions asked.

THE “NOT THE EARLY 1990s HUSKIES” GOBBLER AWARD: THE 2017 WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Despite making the semifinals last year and getting basically everyone back this year, they won’t even win the Pac-12 North title if they defeat WSU in the Apple Cup. For a program that always brags about its legacy and history, it doesn’t seem like we talk about the Huskies very often deep into the postseason. (Apple Cup week trash talk zinger count: 1)

There you have it folks. Enjoy your turkey day. I’m sure the people that won these awards will!