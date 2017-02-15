Editor: Forget Fake News, pick up a newspaper

By Brandon Hansen/Managing Editor of the Chewelah Independent

You’ve probably heard this from a car salesman, somebody telling you about their product or even an infomercial late at night: you need to buy this.

Now I’m perhaps the worst salesman ever — seriously, my parents would buy 20 of those World’s Finest Chocolate Bunnies at Gess Elementary just so I could get the fundraiser reward of a cassette player — I have one very serious pitch for you.

Subscribe to a newspaper.

Not just ours, but the Spokesman-Review or an online subscription to one of the nation’s time-tested papers like the New York Times or the Washington Post. It is greatly needed in this era of Fake News.

Yes, Fake News. Alternative Facts. “Misspoken” statements. I prefer to call them what it really is: lies.

Lies more than anything cause my stomach to do jumping jacks, my blood pressure to rise higher than Chewelah Peak and a Spidey-sense to trigger. I started in Mr. Kersey’s third grade classroom at Gess Elementary when he let me work with some publishing software on our new school computers to design a school newsletter.

This intrigued me and after a high school obsession of watching ESPN back when it was good and spending long years in college toiling at the campus newspaper, I picked the profession of journalist. It’s becoming a dirty word these days as I’ve seen animosity from plenty of people to this conglomerate blob that doesn’t actually exist called “the media.”

No we’re a bunch of individual journalists that work for different companies large and small and we’ve spent years honing our skills to bring you what we feel is the news. We make mistakes yes, but we’re not some zombie mass known as “the media.”

We don’t do it for the money — our profession is one of the lowest paying, We don’t do it for the glamour — the Spokesman-Review’s editor Rob Curley recently pointed out that reporter is frequently listed as the second-worst job in America, right behind lumberjack (I have the unique distinction of being a reporter of lumberjacks in my second job writing for Loggers World). A lot of us do this job because we have a strong dedication to the truth and being our country’s fourth estate.

The Spokesman-Review also ran an impressive two-page section last week on Fake News. It’s great to see them take a proactive approach to this because I too often see people in social media just ignore actual facts because it doesn’t fit their world view.

Go order that issue on back order, it’s really important. I would also recommend this:

1. Assume everything you see on social media isn’t true unless reported by again a reputable news source (Major newspapers and major news broadcast companies). Your friends aren’t foreign policy experts. They don’t know the ins and outs of lawmaking. They don’t know how the economy works.

2. Your favorite web blog or WordPress blog is not a good source of news.

3. Talk radio is not news. It is opinion. I listen to it every now and then and its just a bunch of yelling. It’s just people giving their view on the world. This is not a good way to shape your world view. You should consume news and then form your own opinion.

4. Assume you don’t know everything. If a subject interests you, research it. I’ve seen way too many conversations on Facebook where both sides have no clue what they’re arguing about other than that they’re on opposite sides.

5. The world isn’t two-sided. Right or Left is an artificial metric. There are numerous, numerous, numerous sides to thing.

Another thing when consuming mainstream media is to consider there are different types of media. Here is the difference:

NEWS

The articles in this paper that are the bread and butter of journalism. They report on events, meetings and things that are happening. We get our information from sources and convey it in a story. We report what we can find and what information we can gather. It’s never our intent with news stories to intentionally push an agenda.

EDITOR’S COLUMN

As evident on the Opinion page, I usually have a column every month where I talk about what is on my mind. Usually the column’s are full of fairly benign stuff, however, sometimes I will put opinions out there on the happenings in the world. Please take this as it is intended: opinion. I do believe Joe Flacco is an elite NFL quarterback; I do think the Seahawks need a better offensive line and I do think Spokane has a serious pothole problem. This is not intended to be consumed as news but rather a simple conversation and our readers should also know what the editor is thinking. Sometimes during news shows back in the birth of broadcast journalism, Edward Murrow and Walter Cronkite would have editorial statements separate from their news sections of the program and clearly state it as so.

COLUMNS

In our opinion page we also run several Letters to the Editor and columns from local and regional writers. The opinion section is separate from our news section of the newspaper. We give our columnists the ability to express their feelings. These people are not part of the newsroom. They’re not the ones gathering the facts but stating their opinions. These are not news stories. Do not consume them as such. I have the opinion that the Mariners are terrible. This necessarily may not be true.

Now this last one is where people get hung up. Talk radio is opinion. Popular cable TV shows have veered from reporting-based shows to talking heads’ opinion (their websites still provide plenty of news stories). Opinion. Opinion. Opinion. Don’t take that as news, folks. It’s opinion. If the page has opinion on it, realize it’s opinion. If somebody is an analyst, it’s opinion.

Too many people are taking opinion as news and not forming their own world views. This is how we got to this degree of discourse and the inability to have disagreements in conversations anymore. We’re just parroting opinion pieces to each other.

Subscribe to a newspaper. Be skeptical of things. Don’t root for one side or the other. Save a journalist. Open your wallet. News is a valuable commodity, way more valuable than fake news.