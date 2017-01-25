From the Editor: We don’t need to agree to be united

By Brandon Hansen/Brandon is the managing editor of the Chewelah Independent and a graduate of Eastern Washington University. If you’d like to send Brandon a Letter to the Editor, shoot him an email at brandon@chewelahindependent.com

So here is my column on unity.

(Brings up social media. Reads some comments people are posting. Shakes head and secretly hopes that Dr. Larsen can prescribe some Xanax.)

What. The. Heck.

Ladies and gentlemen, a few days ago we welcomed in a new president. A lot of people gathered and watched the inauguration. The next day, a lot of people marched and gathered around the country to show their displeasure of that. This is perhaps the most American thing ever. You can disagree with the government (I mean well, obviously pay your taxes folks!), or support it and not end up in a concentration camp, a gulag, a prison or ravaged by some rebels.

Do you see someone walking down the street wearing a veteran hat, or jacket? Thank them because we can do this. Both sides thank them because we can have this discourse. We can let our voice be heard.

What needs to change in this country, however, is how we are discoursing with each other. Do you people yelling at each other about politics behind your keyboards talk to your children like that? Can you please, please stop acting like the other side is a bunch of drooling idiots following zombie Hitler or something. Sheesh.

In the short time I’ve been back in Stevens County, I’ve been to political functions and talked with people on opposite sides of the spectrum. The people I have met have been extremely respectful, nice and conversational with me as a member of the media. They’re bright. They don’t mind to engage me in questions. And they’re passionate about what they believe in.

If you were too busy calling the other side a bunch of loons on Facebook, you may have missed at the inauguration John McCain and Bernie Sanders being… civil, nice and friendly with each other? This is how politics should be. Adversaries professional but they can still be human beings to each other. How refreshing.

The Independent recently published photos on Facebook from the Women’s March over the weekend and some of the comments were… how can I put this… awful. Not in the fact that they disagreed with the march. That’s perfectly fine and dandy on our Facebook page as we try and be an avenue for discourse and dialogue. This was not dialogue. Many responders (and some I will point out were from out of this area) made fun of the marchers appearances, their sexual orientation and used offensive language that I had to shut down in a hurry.

Now, this isn’t unique to the opponents of the women’s march. There’s actually posts going around reminding people you probably shouldn’t make fun of Trump’s 10-year old son. Are you kidding me? We have to remind somebody that a child who has nothing to do with a person’s policy is off limits? He’s a child. Come on people, you’re own kids in school know better than you.

I had a few conversations over social media with people saying they were sick about being called hillbillies because they were in a red county. People, over 60+ million voted for Trump. You can’t even begin to label a group that large.

And the same goes for people that voted for Hillary. Again 60+ million fellow Americans that, judging from internet comments, a lot of you are willing to write off.

The American Revolution included 13 colonies that were vastly different, with unique economies, social structures, religions and ideals. In the era of horses and wigs, they were able to work through their differences. Now that we have iPhones and Twitter, we’re going to throw that away?

We recently had a White House press secretary berate the media for correctly reporting the size of Trump’s inauguration. That same day the president said he is in a war with the media. The next day one of his spokespeople coined the term “alternative facts.”

Over what? The size of his inauguration which was easily provable? I honestly don’t care about the numbers. What I care is that our new president does a great job running the government, and that I can once again see my fellow Americans as countrymen and women as individual people with ideals, values, hopes and dreams. Just like me.

If we can’t settle on a reality. If we can’t sit down and hash out even simple facts, we’re doomed.

As a media member, I will stick to my guns that Trump’s press secretary lied on day one. But I refuse, refuse to blame the voters of our new president. They’re my community members, people I am in contact with regularly and a lot of my friends. I will need their support and their trust as a media source. To declare a war on the media, and to ignore journalistically-sound media sources for your own echo chamber blog means, regardless of your views, this country cannot continue if it struggles to react to facts.

Please. Calm down. Talk it through with your neighbor. Otherwise it’s going to be a long four years. We will continue to deliver you the news, because the news is not partisan. We are an open door for your viewpoints and opinions.

We want a community. Not a schoolyard full of bullies.