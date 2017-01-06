Eastside Commentor: Hey, did you know it was cold outside?

Eastside Commentor is the worst columnist in the state of Washington, complaining about the west side and other things that interest him.

The great winter of 2017

Thanks Obama.

Temperatures in eastern Washington have dropped to the deep negatives several times. This is the kind of winter that grandma and grandpa talk about that they walked both ways uphill to school and milked cows and watched the stock market fall and that sort of stuff. Everybody has lost their mind, too. All we can do is talk about the weather like its some big secret around the town of Chewelah. We all act like there’s at least one person still out there that is surprised it’s cold out and they need to know about it.

This isn’t a normal cold though. Usually temps drop into the 30s and 20s and you burn a few sticks in the wood stove to feel and nice and warm. Throw in a nice book and some hot cocoa and you’re a Hallmark postcard.

This weather? No this is a frapping arctic blast that makes you feel like you’ve bathed in Dippin’ Dots every time you step outside. Have the Coca Cola polar bears showed up yet?

And you know what we keep doing? We keep telling everybody it’s cold outside.

“Oh! I didn’t notice, by George I was just sitting by this space heater in my shorts and tank top. Thanks for warning me, I will now wear the proper winter weather gear.”

We keep reminding each other as if everybody has the same amnesia of outside temperatures. I do the same thing, I penguin waddle from my car to the office, stick my head in and say “HEY! IT’S COLD OUT HERE” as if I’m breaking the news that the British are coming.

There’s certain levels of coldness in Eastern Washington that I would like to explain

40s – or as they say in Montana… June.

30s – “Hey Barbara, where’d you put my 1996 Rose Bowl sweatshirt?”

20s – “Did you buy Fireball today?”

10s – “THE PIPES MIGHT FREEZE”

0s – “I’m not going to work today”

-10s – “I’m not leaving bed today”

-20s – “I died like five hours ago”

And then the west side of Washington freaks out when temperatures drop into the 20s. That’s really cute. Try -20.

It’s like when somebody complains about Comcast internet when I’m sitting here just outside of Chewelah downloading photos like I’m on a 56k modem. There’s a reason everybody still has a wood stove an DVDs out here, because we would literally freeze to death waiting for one 30-second YouTube video to load.

STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of five Stocktons)



Rogue One – Every Star Wars fan when the movie first came out “I HAVE SEEN THE LIGHT! THIS IS THE GREATEST FILM SINCE THE CREATION BY EMPEROR GEORGE LUCAS IN 1977. HAVE YOU SEEN THE NEW STAR WARS FILM YET. YOU SHOULD OR YOU’RE NOT AMERICAN. THIS IS THE GREATEST MOVIE SINCE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. YEP, I SAID IT. RETURN OF THE JEDI KIND OF SUCKS. HECK, EVEN REVENGE OF THE SITH WAS BETTER THAN RETURN OF THE JEDI. PEOPLE ACTUALLY DIE IN ROUGE ONE. IT’S LIKE A GRITTY SPACE SAVING PRIVATE RYAN. I MEAN EXCEPT FOR THE TALL COMIC RELIEF DROID THAT SOUNDS LIKE NILES FROM FRAISER”

This was social media for two weeks.

You know what? Rogue One was a good movie. It seems the reaction is either the film is the greatest work of sci fi ever or absolute gutter trash. People complain about the lack of character development… because apparently the 1977 movie with a space wizard, a guy in a black suit, a walking carpet and a guy named Porkins had way more character development.

It’s Star Wars, what were you expecting the Shindler’s List of Star Wars movies?

[Fade in from black]

Obi-Wan Schindler: If only I could have saved more Ewoks…

[Fade to black]

We had the freakin’ Death Star! We had zombie Tarkin! You know, that guy that was so evil Darth Vader is taking orders from him without complaint? We had AT-AT’s AND lots of X-wing action? If you were born between the years of 1970-1995, this is completely in your wheelhouse. Man-childs who still live with their parents (me included) are thrilled. What else do you want? A thinking man’s space opera? Go back home and put on your DVD of Interstellar and then debate with your hipster friends of what the black hole in the movie actually was. No wonder pot use is up in the country, we’re too busy hating on good, entertaining movies and contemplating the meaning of the universe.

If you want to solidly be entertained by Star Wars stuff for two hours – this is good to watch. If you’re complaining about the computer-animated droid not having enough back story, go back to film school and wax poetically about Run, Lola, Run in your thesis. Hippies.

The King of Morocco – This guy is the leader of his country, and meanwhile Bernie Sanders is relegated to blowing up Trump tweets on posterboard and showing it to Congress while screaming internally and wishing for a quick death.

Yeah something tells me being King is way better than living in a democracy.

STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of four Stocktons)



The Undertaker – I just saw an advertisement for Monday Night RAW and they’re still trotting out the Undertaker. How old is that guy? He’s like the Bob Barker of professional wrestling. This is like turning on the TV one night and seeing they’re making a new western starring John Wayne.

I don’t care if he’s old. I’m just impressed. He’s still awesome and way better than Kane. Kane was stupid. Kane literally was the Wario to the Undertaker’s Mario. How freakin’ creatively bankrupt do you have to be when making a Mario villain that you just turn one letter upside down and call it good?

Nintendo exec 1 – So what is your idea for a new bad guy in the next Mario game?

Exec 2 – (Panics because he spent all of last night doing exec things like drinking at a bar and doing expensive drugs) Oh, um, well you’re going to love this idea… um yeah, it’s a doozy…

Exec 1 – We need something new a fresh…

Exec 2 – Remember the movie Face Off? So imagine Mario vs… Nic Cage… but not Nic Cage. A guy exactly like Mario… his name is uhh…WARIOOOO… like he’s exactly like Mario… but he wears a yellow suit.

Exec 1 – Brilliant

Sometimes I wish I was an executive.

STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of three Stocktons)



Gonzaga Bulldogs – How about them Gonzaga Bulldogs at 14-0?! Aren’t they the greatest thing since sliced bread? They have beat such powerhouses as South Dakota, Mississippi Valley State University and Tennessee! I mean the Vols are a thing right?

Okay so the Zags are one of two undefeated teams in the country but the problem is they have just two ranked team wins under their belt. So when they have the predictable loss to St. Mary’s, and people pencil them in as a six seed, get ready for all the “Under-appreciated Zags” talk even though their schedule resembles something that the Big Sky Conference would put together. Am I mad? No, but remember this is the same team that every year talks about making the final four and gets Steph Curried out of existence in the tournament because Mark Few handles in-game adjustments like Seattle drivers handle an inch of snow on the ground.

(Also I’m a fan of the Zags, since I’m Catholic it’s basically required)

STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of two Stocktons)



Japanese Police – The BBC recently wrote an article about how Japan handles crime and gun violence. An interesting read, but the best part of the article is how they handle drunk people…

“What most Japanese police will do is get huge futons and essentially roll up a person who is being violent or drunk into a little burrito and carry them back to the station to calm them down.”

STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of one Stockton)

Lions at Seahawks, NFL Playoffs – WOOOOOO, who wants to watch some playoff football where both teams backed into the postseason like somebody trying to parallel park a semi-truck? The NFL put this game on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. meaning that everyone should have plenty of time to drink enough Coors Light to squeeze into your 12s jersey just in time to realize that for the 17th game this season Russell Wilson is going to have to run for his life behind a line that consists of the cast of West Side Story.

How can you call yourself an NFL player and be so bad? Are the Seahawks offensive linemen completely oblivious to social media? Have they played sixteen games going “you know, I think we did a pretty bang up job out there!!” because if they’d actually listen to what people say about them, they’d probably all lock themselves in the weightroom and come out looking like the Rock in all the Fast and Furious movies. Instead we get McHoldy Cantblock throwing his hands up going “DID I DO THAAAT?” in a Steve Urkel voice every time the Seahawks are called for holding.

I’m so sick of being stressed out watching a Seahawks game every week because it’s such disjointed football. I’m not even a Seattle fan, but how do 12s watch the team take a stinking poop for three quarters and then try and make up for it in the fourth — every, single, game? It’s torture. It’s like trying to slog through an arthouse independent movie where the main character has some rare disorder that the movie explores in full details and gore. Oh I’m sure it’s “good” and “artistic” but it’s not something I want to watch.

Oh and the Lions. Jimmy Christmas. What a joke. Matthew Stafford is injured and they still trot him out there because their backup is Dan Orlovsky. Remember him? Yeah I don’t either. He allegedly graduated from UConn in 2005 before the internet existed but who cares, the Lions would rather have the corpse of Stafford throwing the ball than the pride of Shelton, Connecticut. Is Connecticut even a real state? I mean it was around for the American Revolution back when they had horses and a state that was like 50 miles across was A-okay. Now, it’s where people move to so they can commute to New York.

Turbo Tax – GO AWAY and stop sending me emails, I don’t have to fill my taxes for at least another month or two before the Feds start knocking on my door. I’m a journalist, I’m preeeeetttyyyy sure Uncle Sam has squeezed blood out of this rock as much as they’re going to get.

Stupid Seattle-Area Tweet of the Week



Oh yes please take me to the first quarter of a semi-final college football game and never let me leave. NEVER LET GO JACK. You know the UW Huskies used to be THE college football program in the Pac-12 and now their media says thing like this. Good gravy. “If only we could take that time where we led Alabama by a touchdown in the first quarter and not play the rest of the game.” This is cringe-worthy, because I like everybody else in the country knows what came next: UW’s offense played like poo and Lane Kiffin got fired by Nick Saban because Alabama only won by 20. How bad do you actually have to be to get the opposing coach fired for blowing you out?

Old Sports Photo of the Week

I’m not so sure about No. 50. WIPE THAT SMILE OFF YOUR FACE AND GET A HAIRCUT HIPPIE. Oh and practice a few sky hooks while you’re at it. You’re our tallest player at 5’11”.

Video of the Week

Watching people fall down never gets old. Watching somebody dressed up as a white bear fall down is even better. This blooper reel of a car commercial makes me want to buy a car from them for it’s sheer brilliance. Also Go Gophers!