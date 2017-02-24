Eastside Commentor: Flat Earthers are the worst

Eastside Commentor is the worst columnist in the state of Washington, complaining about the west side and other things that interest him.

You know what really grinds my gears? Flat Earthers. Yep LOTTA PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT FLAT EARTHS THESE DAYS. Haven’t felt this much anti-science since the Pope got mad at Galileo.

I mean if there’s a sign of the decay of our civilization, the de-evolution of the human brain and the rise of reality television it’s the fact that there are people that still believe the world is flat. They also believe that dandelion stems will cure cancer, ghosts exist and tickle their toes every evening and they probably also download a lot of computer viruses because they click on every crackpot link they see on the internet.

YEP. THE WORLD IS FLAT. Move over Columbus. You were full of crap saying you wanted to sail around the world and just wanted to set up McColumbuses like franchises around America. Magellan? He was probably communist anyways. Nevermind, the Ancient Greeks knew the Earth was round way back in 300 BC. Did you ever see the movie 300? That period of history was just a bunch of CGI six-pack abs and slow-mo action scenes. Whatever Greece. Rome did it better.

Nope if YouTube says the world is flat, than the world is most definitely flat. When has the internet been wrong before? I’m glad that critical thinking in the 21st century has resulted in rappers and NBA player Kyrie Irving getting more press for their insane “science” theories than oh, actual scientists.

Do you know who Kyrie Irving is? Yes he’s Lebron James little brother on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Does Lebron think the world is flat. Probably not because Lebron James doesn’t have brain damage. You know what cracks me up? A basketball is a globe. He’s literally playing with a model of a planet in his hands every night.

Check this nugget out from The Washington Post…

Irving said that, despite all scientific evidence to the contrary proving that the Earth is round. Jefferson began a discussion (around the 15-minute mark) about whether aliens exist in the universe. It quickly evolved to the very non-controversial statement that the Earth is round.

“The Earth is flat,” Irving, who spent some time at Duke before entering the NBA draft, repeated three times.

Thanks for setting us straight Bill Nye the Irving guy. I hope people continuously go to you for science as opposed to people that actually have degrees and thinking skills.

Yes Kyrie went to a good school in Duke, but he probably didn’t attend any classes and instead spend his time marveling at the flat horizon window outside his dorm window.

Hey folks! We’ve sent men to the moon. Army snipers literally have to account for the curvature of the earth with their shots. You can watch a ship at see slowly appear mast-first because the earth is round. We have Satellites that orbit around the planet that allow Irving to use his freaking smartphone but HEY! IT’S ALL PHONY FOLKS! THE EARTH IS FLAT AS A PANCAKE.

Yeah, the Halo planet in the Xbox video games have better actual physics than what Irving is proposing. Something tells me that flat earthers “don’t go to college” and “don’t study physics” and “assume gravity is some magical thing made by elves” and “probably sell Amway as well.”

You know what, wait.. I’m gonna stop trying to play their game. I just want to ask Kyrie and fellow flat Earthers… where is the edge of the earth? In this age of smart phones and cameras, why are there no photos? I mean, the edge of a planet would be a PRETTY NOTICEABLE thing. I tried to log on to the Flat Earth Society website to see what their response to this is but Google said the website is not secure. Probably because Flat Earthers are so gullible they click on every email they get from a Nigerian prince and enter the website’s IP info.

I Google mapped the edge of the world and it tried to send me to Canada.

All you guys have to do is show me a photo of the edge of the planet and I will be like “HMMMMM, they might be on to something.” But they cant. Just like the Bigfoot people. Apparently in the thousands if not tens of thousands of years that Bigfoot has allegedly existed, not one Bigfoot had died in the forest and left his remains. This makes me feel like Bigfoot is like Yoda and when they die they just pass away and become a Force Ghost that you see at the end of Return of the Jedi.

We shouldn’t debate Flat Earthers. We shouldn’t acknowledge them. We should treat them like the kid in the classroom that eats paste and thinks the globe in the corner is government propaganda.

Alright I’m done with these idiots. Lets move on to the John Stockton Meter. (Karl Malone for scale)

FIVE JOHN STOCKTONS

This video of Tigers attacking and eating a drone – You know what you don’t mess with… Tigers. Look at these majestic buggers. They tracked down a FLYING drone and ate it for lunch. This is why you don’t mess with Tigers. They’re big. They have claws and teeth. They’re God’s big joke to us. “Oh man, you think you’re the dominant creature eh? Well here is a large house cat that can shred you to pieces. Haha. Oh and here’s my son’s image on a piece of toast as well.”

FOUR JOHN STOCKTONS

The Gonzaga Bulldogs – The Bulldogs clinched the WCC title and improved their record to 29-0 on the year last night. You know what their score against San Diego was last night? 96-38. I know it’s the WCC and everybody thinks this conference is a bunch of mouth-breathing fourth graders that couldn’t play basketball if you hit them in the head with it, but Gonzaga just beat a Division I basketball team by 58 points.

Even in high school basketball when one team is full of a bunch of 6’3″ monsters that play on travel AAU teams all year and can dunk at age 12 and the other team is a bunch of ninth graders who have yet to hit puberty, you still get closer games. 58 POINTS! While San Diego isn’t world beaters, they still have won 12 games this year so that proves that the players on their teams actually have heartbeats. Every single Div. I basketball team player was a stud on their high school team and the Zags just eviscerated a squad of said high school team standouts.

THREE JOHN STOCKTONS

The inability to broadcast the Zag game last night – I know a lot of people in Chewelah that revolve their week around Zag games. They know the game times, they take the evening off, they make a bowl of popcorn to sit down and watch Gonzaga destroy a WCC sacrifice by like 40 points. And they love it. Problem is, when people tuned in last night they got this…

Oh forget these marches and protests involving the president-in-Cheeto. We should riot about this. You’re telling me that we can’t watch the No. 1 team in the country play in the Jenny Craig Pavilion?! WHAT. Apparently there was a total transmission failure which makes me think somebody pulled a big plug out of a big outlet and everything blew up.

Also, I’m amused that San Diego plays in the Jenny Craig Pavilion. I wonder what the concessions are like in there?

TWO JOHN STOCKTONS

Gamer dies doing 24-hour streaming marathon for charity – Not to make fun of a man who has raised thousands of dollars for charity while streaming his gameplay over the internet, but you have to know your limits man!

Police are investigating the death of a popular Virginia gamer who died during the home stretch of a 24-hour marathon video game session he was streaming online to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

News outlets report that 35-year-old Brian Vigneault was about 22 hours into playing “World of Tanks” on Twitch.tv when he stood up from his computer early Sunday to take a smoke break. He never returned.

He’s trying to pull an all-nighter at age 35? You know what, at age 31 I turn into the Grinch if I get less than six hours of sleep. Staying up for 24 hours straight would probably give me all the diseases and conditions in medical science known to man. Since he’s a gamer you know his diet was probably a steady stream of Monster energy drinks and Mountain Dew. NooooOoo.

We need to outlaw these 24-hour challenge thingies. There’s too many people my age that still think they’re 22, when in reality they’re beginning to develop heart and health problems. Stop the madness.

ONE JOHN STOCKTON

Nothing – Everything is great right now. Wonderful. Nothing wrong in the world. We’re A-OK. Now please excuse me I’m going to go watch House of Cards so I can see a stable political system in action.