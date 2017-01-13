Eastside Commentor: What every NFL coach looks like…

Eastside Commentor is the worst columnist in the state of Washington, complaining about the west side and other things that interest him.

When it comes to the National Football League, I’m basically a JFK conspiracy theorist. I ask every few months “so is football going to decline?” “is it going away?” “Is the NFL doomed?”

Why do I act like the Finding Bigfoot people when it comes to the downfall of the NFL? Because I actually hate the NFL. Well it’s more of a love-hate relationship. Football is still the best sport in America. I watch it. I love it. But I also realize it’s stupid. There’s nothing you can do about it. NFL is king. It just simply is, and you soccer folk can go find a coffee shop somewhere and discuss the Spanish Tier 1 league or something like that. Nobody cares, Major League Soccer is the Taco Time of sports franchises, you’ll occasionally see a highlight of Seattle winning the people’s elbow cup or something but whatever. DOOOOONNNNNNNNN’T CAAAARRRE.

Football is digestible with their one game a week format. You have different star players playing different positions that you can follow with fantasy football. You have teams that do different things strategy-wise like it’s one big game of RISK. You have a rough and tumble run game or a through the air passing game that’s exciting (thanks Teddy Roosevelt). The NFL is set up in a way that the difference between the worst team and best team is somewhat close. Except for the Browns, they’re terrible.

The NFL is built for TV. It’s the perfect American sport. The problem is, in this country of Walmart-goers and Cabela-lovers, the league is in a bit of trouble. TV ratings have dropped off. Now, they’re still pretty good, probably better than any other sport by a large margin, but it appears for the first time the NFL has hit it’s glass ceiling. Why? Because television is changing. People are cutting the cord on satellite and cable and just watching stuff on the internet. I don’t even need to watch a Seahawks game anymore, I can just follow it on Twitter. No joke. Something is telling me that their huge TV contracts are going to dry up because viewership is drying up and it’s a trend that is only going to get worse. People are becoming more diversified in their interests and heck, maybe they’re watching Japanese anime as opposed to the big ball game. Why? Because they can, there are more than three TV channels now.

And the weirdo NFL owners (I mean seriously, Arthur Blank? Jerry Jones? Al Davis’ kid? Looney Tunes) aren’t making the league any more likeable. First off there’s more commercials than a classified section. Teams hold cities ransom unless you build them a billion dollar stadium so they can charge you $1,458 for a season ticket in the nosebleed section. The NFL does not care about their players’ health and have actively tried to impede concussion research. There is even a major Hollywood film about the NFL concussion issue starring Will Smith. People are making money off how terrible the NFL is to their employees.

Where am I going with this? I can’t take the NFL seriously anymore. They say one thing, do the other. They talk about GRIT and TOUGHNESS but if you touch Tom Brady you get a penalty. They talk about LOYALTY but charge their fans through the nose and move to another city to make an extra buck. Talking heads during games prattle on and on during a game about the dumbest things you could talk about and how we’re supposed to be mad because Odell Beckham Jr. took a short trip to Florida a week before his game in Green Bay and HOW IT AFFECTED EVERYTHING.

So despite being the greatest sports league on Earth, the NFL is the most ridiculous. Exhibit A: How ridiculous NFL coaches are. These guys are my favorite targets because they’re usually paid a lot of money – like life-changing amounts of money – and yet they still look like schlubs and rubes on the sideline because all they know is FOOTBALLLLL AND TOUGHNESS AND GRIT.

So here are the people that lead each NFL team (some have been fired already because if your team does bad they fire the coach to generate excitement around the new coach and sell more season tickets) in categories of how they look on the sideline.

COACHES THAT LOOK LIKE THEIR SECOND CAREER IS DRIVING A GARBAGE TRUCK



You’ve got to be kidding me. Three of these guys on this list are the best in the league too. Andy Reid looks like the grown up Chubby red-headed kid from The Sandlot. Mike McCarthy looks like he goes to Big R right after he has a breakfast of bacon. He’s basically Ron Swanson without the ‘stache. And Bill Belichick looks like he’s an old roadie for the Rolling Stones that sets up staging equipment. Tom Landry was once the best coach in the NFL and he dressed up in a suit and hat. Belichick? It always looks like it was laundry day in his household and he had to grab whatever crappy hoodie was laying around.

Oh and the Giants coach? LOL, cool stache’ bro.

COACHES THAT I’M PRETTY SURE ARE ANDROIDS



“I will do whatever the owner says.” “I will do whatever the owner says.”

COACH LOOKS GRIZZLED LIKE LIFE HAS WORN HIM DOWN AND THEN HE REALIZED HE’S COACHING THE TENNESSEE TITANS



He seriously looks like he smoked about three packs of cigs before calling 80 run plays and one play-action pass.

COACH LOOKS LIKE SOMEBODY JUST MADE AN INSIDE JOKE THAT YOU CAN’T REPEAT ON A NEWSPAPER BLOG

“This used to be Rex Ryan’s job right? Guess how he feels about feet? EHHHHHHHHHH”

COACH THAT LOOK LIKE DAD WHO JUST WENT BOWLING WITH HIS KIDS AND ROLLED HIS FIRST STRIKE

“You’re ol’ popper is pretty good at bowling, eh?”

COACH THAT LOOKS LIKE HE’S TRYING TO SELL YOU A TIMESHARE

I’m not quite sure why a good number of NFL coaches look like they want to sell you something “that will totally be worth it” and “is an opportunity of a lifetime.” I mean look at these guys, it’s like a collection of Wall Street banker haircuts. Also check out Tampa Bay’s coach. He’s got the borderline televangelist look and I half expect him to ask Bucs fans to pray for him and send him thousands of dollars for a new line to protect Jameis Winston.

COACHES THAT LOOK LIKE STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN

The 1990s were a great time for bald guys. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Goldberg were cool in professional wrestling. Michael Jordan was doing his thing in the NBA. Sinead O’Connor. Heck, Jason Alexander made bald guys funny in Seinfeld! Even pop stars like Brittany Spears eventually went bald. It was a coming out for bald people in that decade. Guys finally realized completely bald looks great as opposed to have half a monkey hang onto the back of your skull. Naturally these NFL coaches totally embraced their baldness and it fits. I feel like these guys are going to drive a beer truck into their respective stadiums like Stone Cold Steve Austin and start flipping off Roger Goodell.

COACH GOING THROUGH MID-LIFE CRISIS, TRIES TO MAKE UP FOR IT BY HANGING OUT AT A COLLEGE CAMPUS

I can’t stand Bruce Arians and I’m not even a Seahawks fan. I can’t imagine being a Seahawks fan, winning all the games in the past few years like they have and then have this wannabe hipster talk about how TOUGH AND GRITTY his team is while winning six games a year. Is Bruce Arians a blowhard? Yes Bruce Arians ia blowhard. I hate him.

BUTT CHIN, I CAN’T STOP STARING AT THE BUTT CHIN

OH MY. I Can’t stop looking. It’s like a black hole. It might suck in everything that gets too close to it.

COACH THAT LOOKS UNCOMFORTABLE IN A SUIT HE’S ONLY WORN ONCE

Some people don’t like Chip Kelly. I enjoy Chip Kelly. I mean look at this photo. Chip Kelly is an everyman. He probably wishes he was back in Oregon coaching the Ducks and wearing a comfortable hoodie like Bill Belichick. Kelly is the everyman coach. And the everyman coach would obviously be terrible coaching a complex NFL game.

COACH THAT DOESN’T APPEARED TO BE THRILLED TO BE AT OWN PRESS CONFERENCE

“Oh you’re going to ask me questions now? WHY?”

COACH THAT LOOKS LIKE SOMEBODY TRYING TO SELL A HOUSE IN DETROIT

The Lions hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991. 1991. You know what was in 1991? Kevin Costner’s peak as an actor. George Bush the senior being president. An actual timber industry in NE Washington. Yeah, I’d look like this too if my team hadn’t won a playoff game since then.

COACH THAT LOOKS LIKE A GUY THAT REALIZES HE DOESN’T HAVE TO WIN A PLAYOFF GAME TO KEEP HIS JOB

Marvin Lewis is awesome in that he’s created the perfectly mediocre Bengals squad that makes it impossible for you to fire him. Who are you going to get to come to Cincinnati? It’s not known for it’s beaches and vibrant nightlife. When is the last time you watched a standup comedian on Netflix and he said “Helllo Cincinnati it’s great to be here!” No. That never happens. It’s not great to be in Cincinnati. The last time Cincinnati was hip, Huck Finn was riding a raft down the Mississippi. This is as good as its going to get for the Bengals. You have a perfectly serviceable QB in Andy Dalton. A perfectly serviceable coach in Lewis. A perfectly serviceable stadium. I mean… everything is A-OK. Just like, don’t expect TOO much. That would be crazy. They’re the Bengals after all.

THE COACH THAT IS THE ANNOYING GUY AT THE GYM THAT’S 65 AND IN BETTER SHAPE THAN YOU

Pete Carroll is 65 years old. SIXTY FIVE? You know what I’m going to be doing when I’m 65? Calling the doctor and complaining about my bowel movements. Get a load of Pete here, he’s the most active guy on the Seahawks sideline. He’s the guy in your neighborhood you see jogging every morning, having fun parties at night and he’s always smiling and laughing. It’s easy to see why people hate Pete, because we’re jealous of him.

COACH THAT LOOKS LIKE A GUY THAT YOU SEE BUYING ALL THE PROTEIN POWDER AT THE GYM

“Can we hurry up this press conference, it’s arms day for me in the gym and I have to get some lifts in.”

COACH THAT LOOKS LIKE A GUY WATCHING A FRIEND GET IN AN ARGUMENT WITH HIS GIRLFRIEND AT THE SUPERMART

“Not sure if I should snap chat this argument or not?”

THE COACH THAT LOOKS LIKE CARY ELWES AFTER A DEVASTATING CHEESEBURGER ADDICTION

If you don’t know who Cary Elwes is, he’s the dude from Princess Bride. Now I’m not going to go on a rant about Princess Bride because I have watched it once and my reaction was “huh.” So there’s that. But Cary Elwes is awesome. He was also in Robin Hood: Men in Tights and the bad guy in Twister. My favorite role is him as the bad guy in Twister. HOW ARE YOU A BAD GUY CHASING TORNADOES? “He got some corporate sponsors” says Bill Paxton in the movie. Oh here we go, Big Tornado pushing their big agenda and money onto unsuspecting storm chasers. Goodness. Anyway, this is Jay Gruden. He coaches the Redskins. Cary Elwes is way more interesting than him.

COACH THAT LOOKS LIKE THE GROWN-UP VERSION OF THE KID FROM THE NEVERENDING STORY

“Neeeveeeerrrending STTTOOOORRRYYYYY”

COACH THAT LOOKS LIKE HE COULD BE IN THE REBOOT OF “TOP GUN”

“That’s right! Ice… man. I am dangerous.”

COACH THAT LOOKS LIKE JIM HARBAUGH BUT STILL HAS AN NFL JOB

Bang up job, 49ers ownership. Your stadium sucks. Your fans don’t show up to games. You go through coaches like Q-tips. Meanwhile Jim is kicking butt in Michigan and John Harbaugh is coaching the greatest QB of all time: Joe Flacco.

STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of five Stocktons)



The greatest army ever – There’s always a historical discussion of what the greatest army is in history. I’ve found it. The was one time that the army of Liechtenstein sent 80 soldiers to war. They made a friend and returned to their country with 81 soldiers. I’d say that pretty much wins the argument.

STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of four Stocktons)





Ice cream flavors – Who names ice cream flavors? Have you been in the ice creme section lately? GOODNESS, its like the Library of Congress. I remember when we had like three flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate and that flavor named after a short French general.

Now you go to the ice cream isle and its Chocolate Caramel Cake Creme Concoction, or Coffee Bean Caramelized Sugar Bars with built-in Insulin Shots. Who comes of with these flavors and how many different combinations of cake, cookie dough, coffee, chocolate, caramel, mint and cheesecake are there? And how do you come to a conclusion of what tastes good? It’s ice cream! It’s not like adding those ingredients is going to make it taste worse. You’re basically choosing between blissful sugar bomb 1 and blissful sugar bomb 2.

STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of three Stocktons)





Dan Dickua – You have to give the former Gonzaga basketball player credit for calling out Gonzaga fans last night. They sucked. Without the student section last night – I guess they’re still out on Christmas break or something – the Kennel was quiet during the Zags game against Loyola Marymount. He basically thought out loud on the KHQ broadcast why people would spend so much money to see this game and then sit on their hands for four quarters. The Kennel has been consistently called one of the toughest places to play in the country BUUUUUTTT… that’s usually because of the student section and not the people that pay four figures to sit in general seating. Dickua gave the crowd such a tongue-lashing the other broadcasters asked him why he was down on the crowd so much.

Well.. when you’re the only undefeated team in the country and your fans are giving golf claps after a good play, I’d say that’s a good reason. Go to Duke to see how a real college basketball environment works. Spokane is notoriously a front-running town. Do good? You’ll pack a stadium. Do mediocre? Wellllp, I gotta be at Liberty Lake tonight for a new steak place, can’t be bothered to go to the game. The Zags are really good, but they’re blowing people out and the crowd has just decided to nap during WCC matchups. Is it possible the town is getting used to the Zags being good? I DON’T KNOW BUT THIS IS IMPORTANT AND WE SHOULD FREAK OUT ABOUT ZAG FANS.

STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of two Stocktons)



Cable Channels – I’ve noticed that cable channels have gotten so desperate, they’re just renaming channels as misspelled adjectives and playing movies that vaguely fit that description.

Want a comedy? Go to the LAFFS channel for Dumb and Dumber 4. Want an action movie? Go to GRYTT and watch a Clint Eastwood marathon. This is the future of cable: vaguely worded channel names that give you random movies to watch. No wonder they’re losing millions of subscribers.

STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of one Stockton)



Ice Skating – Ice skating is a farce. It looks so cool and Christmacy and easy. How many times have you seen a little kid skate like he’s in the Olympics? And then you get on the ice and feel like you’ve had too many to drink and can’t stay upright for more than four seconds. Is there some ice skating class in school I’ve been missing? Why is this activity so widely revered but so hard to do? And why would anyone past the age of like 35 do this? Because if you fall down, and you will fall down, you’re going to break a hip. I’m surprised more people don’t die while ice skating. It’s more dangerous than the NFL.

STUPID SEATTLE RADIO HOST TWEET OF THE WEEK

So this tweet is by a University of Oregon grad (Stefanie Loh is a great writer and you should go read her stuff!), who works for a newspaper in Seattle. So it’s the west-side calling Luke Falk, the Messiah of the Palouse. If UW fans actually watched other college football games, they’d realize WSU fans were much more enamored with Gabe Marks and his ready-for-the-NFL WR play. Nobody was calling him the Messiah except for this one instance in one tweet, Softy.

And you know what? Falk was in the conversation for the Heisman, he threw for over 4,400 yards 38 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 70 PERCENT COMPLETION rate. Yeah. That’s okay. WSU should be thrilled he’s coming back for his senior year and I wouldn’t blame WSU fans even if they did call him the Messiah. The funny thing in the responses to this tweet UW fans were like “Heh! He probably was going to be a free agent or late round pick so he bailed on going to the NFL.” … … … … do I need to bring up the NFL career of Jake Locker? Keith Price? Cody Pickett? Isiah Stanbach.

Jusssttt stop UW fans and media, your insecurity just reeks in these responses. You got blown out in the college football playoffs and an opposing coach got fired because of it. That’s how irrelevant you are.

Meanwhile UW QB Jake Browning only threw for 3,430 yards, completing 62 percent of his passes. He did throw 43 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Which is impressive. But comparable with Falk, so stop tearing a good QB down when your own guy has similar statistics.

Anyways UW fans can keep making Palouse jokes while they’re stuck in Seattle traffic. I mean what else can they do?