Eastside Commentor: We can’t say “airball” anymore?!?!

I was at the Lakeside-Chewelah basketball game on Tuesday night and the girls game was particularly close in the fourth quarter. The crowd was excited because this was for the inside track to take second place in the NEA League.



Anyways, after someone absolutely bricked a free throw, a person next to me leaned in and said “Usually they’d start chanting airball but we can’t do that anymore.”



My mind was blown. Yes, in the year 2016, “airball” has been banned from high school sport events. It’s like I live in a bizarre alternate timeline where Eli Manning has won two Super Bowls, people think vaccinations are optional and Alabama didn’t win the national title this year in college football.



Now I must preface this with the fact that I’m terrible at every sport. Every single one. If walking were a sport, I would be awful. Yesterday I tripped while walking to my office chair. On nothing. I tripped on air. Then I followed that up by cutting myself with my pocket knife. So I have no right to heckle anyone at an athletic event. Basically I’m like every NFL fan out there with a beer gut and a XXXL jersey that makes fun of Jay Cutler for not hustling.



But seriously airball? It died without a peep. Democracy in the gym faded away with very little applause. I don’t get how people can freak out about the state RPI (what do you mean my town’s win against a truck stop in Idaho doesn’t count?) and the state tournament format (We should go back to the 32-team, 8-day format that was totally cost-effective and gave kids the chance to experience a thirty-point blowout) but totally whiffed on the airball chanting getting banned. WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE?



Like can you really call it high school basketball anymore? What’s the point of high school athletics anymore unless someone can be humiliated in a gym full of their peers? It’s like people are finally realizing sports are pretty secondary to everything else and we should all start acting like adults instead of jingling our car keys when a team is up by 20, or calling a ref that is paid like seven bucks an hour something that couldn’t be repeated in an R-rated movie.

I remember back when Chewelah was in the state tournament year after year (“We” won it in 2001). I’m pretty sure the student section got in trouble every game. I’m pretty sure community members would walk down and tell us we were being a bunch of jerks. I’m pretty sure the Chewelah student section is the reason they toned down all the chants.



Do I know that for sure? No, absolutely not, but this makes for a good column. I’m just going to go on a complete limb here without any knowledge, information, or proof and say that my Jenkins High School class was the reason they had to calm down the student sections across the NEA League. Let’s just run with that, it’s fake news for sure, but this country literally thought Ted Cruz was the Zodiac killer and had something to do with JFK’s assassination this year. This is just par for the course.

So here is the paragraph where I rant and rave about the well-mannered Jenkins High School student section. Back in my day (First ice age), we were not well-mannered. Was that the reason we were good? No. Not in the least. Not even close. But there is a reason they started to clamp down on these ridiculous attitudes at high school gyms and that’s people treat this like life and death. Had I begun chanting airball during this game on Tuesday, I would have been a man well out of college and his first two professional jobs telling somebody who was probably 15-16 that they missed a basketball shot.



That would have made me a pretty cool guy in the same vein as somebody that gets a spray tan and brags about the crossfit gym he doesn’t go to.

But serious question… um, is it still allowed to do the “you can’t do that?” chant?

STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of five Stocktons)



A Teriyaki place in Chewelah that doesn’t actually exist – With the tearing down of the Chinese place a while back, a part of my heart was torn away. Just what exactly are we supposed to do? I still need my exotic cuisine (You might be from Chewelah, if you consider Chinese exotic cuisine)!



There are a number of things on a menu that are always a good idea and that should always be readily accessible in a town. Teriyaki chicken is one of them. My favorite place in Centralia took two whole chicken breasts, grilled them and put them on rice, sizzling and barely sliced them into little teriyaki bits. I’m sitting at my desk right now fondly remembering my times at this Teriyaki place with a glint in my eye like I was remembering 1950s Drive-Inn theatres or something.



It’s. So. Much. Chicken.



And it’s glorious. God bless Teriyaki chicken. Somebody needs to get the iron while its hot and open up and Chewelah chicken place. They’ll make a gizillion dollars, all from me, because teriyaki is amazing.



STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of four Stocktons)





The Oakland Raiders moving to Las Vegas – Good for the Raiders. Bad for Raider fans. Unlike the San Diego Chargers moving to LA which could end in that franchise losing value and a buttload of fans, this move by the Raiders actually makes sense. Even when they’re owned by this guy…





The Las Vegas Raiders is genius. And here is why…

1. Las Vegas is an unofficial suburb of LA. Basically – Look at a map! It’s like driving from Seattle to Spokane. The Raiders are basically returning to LA. There is a market there for old Los Angeles Raider fans that don’t want to root for the Rams and Chargers. Why wouldn’t they want to root for the Rams and Chargers? Because they suck. The Chargers couldn’t even come up with an original logo when they moved. This is seriously what they came up with when they moved….

They basically took the LA Dodgers logo and added a Harry Potter lightning bolt. Congrats Chargers.

I’m pretty sure instead of watching Phillip Rivers put on his grumpy toddler face after another interception, LA fans will make the drive to Vegas, get a cheap room, watch the game, do some gambling and drive back. All in one weekend.

2. Cheap airfare – Heck you don’t even need to live in LA. Flights to Las Vegas are cheap. So if your team is playing the Raiders, you can fly in, do the same as above and fly out. Vegas is a getaway city with even more entertainment now.

3. It’s not Oakland – Sorry but I mean they played in the worst stadium in the league and hadn’t had a respectable season before this year since when?

STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of three Stocktons)





Joe Biden memes – I’m gonna miss Joe Biden. This isn’t about politics. There was nothing better on the internet than Joe Biden Memes. Biden always seemed like that wildcard uncle that would show up to family get-togethers and you weren’t quite sure what he was gonna do. But I have to give credit where credit is due, we’re not going to run out of Trump memes.

STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of two Stocktons)



Twitter – In the last two days I’ve seen the following arguments

“How a 9MM could down a Grizzly with one well-placed shot”

“Why TLC is better than PBS because “My 600-pound life” is apparently what people want”

Yeah social media has failed. I don’t need to know what other people are thinking now.

STOCKTON METER (things that are worthy of one Stockton)



The LA Chargers – I can’t get over this. You have a great city to live in. You have a fan base that puts up with the fact that your franchise is awful. And you move them to LA. You do realize LA fans don’t even fill up the Staples Center for the Lakers until the NBA Finals? You have no connection to the fans – I mean at least the dumpster fire Rams used to be in LA, the Chargers are going to be the LA Clippers of the NFL. Forgotten and playing second fiddle to another team in the same stadium. All because this Chargers owner wanted to double his franchise value just before TV rights costs take a dip for the NFL because nobody has cable anymore. I think the NFL has officially jumped the shark.