Early fires pop up around Stevens County

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Despite wet spring, firefighters have been busy stamping out sparks…

Stevens County got its first taste of wildfire danger when a brush fire threatened a Stevens County home west of Addy last Tuesday evening.

Driven by the wind, the Beck Road Fire north of Addy-Gifford Road was first reported Tuesday (June 20) afternoon. Firefighters from both the DNR and Fire District 12 responded to the incident, which by the evening had burned about 10 to 15 acres. Washington DNR reported six engines and a helicopter working on the fire. It was contained and watched overnight after burning primarly grass and sage along with some individual trees.

With warming temperatures and windy conditions, the DNR raised the fire danger level to “Moderate” for much of Eastern Washington. on Friday, June 23.



Much of the western part of the state is still at “Low” fire danger. Benton and Franklin counties in the southern central part of the state are currently at “High” fire danger.

Moving to moderate, fire danger meant that begining on June 23, DNR rule burns are prohibited. If an individual has a written permit, burning is allowed subject to the conditions of the permit. Campfires are allowed in designated campgrounds only. Individual campgrounds may prohibit campfires. People are encouraged to always check with the camp host before lighting a campfire.

“All camp fires should be monitored at all times by adults and put out thoroughly with water and a shovel to turn the ashes and coals over,” Stevens County Fire District 4’s Irv Schick said. “A clear, mineral earth area at least five feet around all campfires are advisable.”

Fireworks, incendiary devices such as exploding targets, sky lanterns or tracer ammunition are illegal on all DNR-protected lands.

“Even though, what we see is green grass and brush, in the areas where the sun dries the under vegetation out (south and west aspects), and under trees, the vegetation at ground level can be very dry already,” Irv Schick said. “Currently, fires in the grass an brush are slow to develop, but the under level still burns readily.”

Chewelah has not been immune to flare ups, as Fire District 4 and the Chewelah Fire Department responded to several small fires in June.

During a thunderstorm on Monday, June 26, fire districts responded to many spot fires from lighting strikes. Small fires less than a three-quarters of an acre were responded to at Jump Off Joe, Pierre Lake Road, First Thought Mountain, Jumbo Mountain, Dominion Mountain, Wenger Road, Quarry Browns Lake Road, Hutson Way and Long Lake.

Other than the Beck Road Fire, no fire has required a large response so far. That doesn’t mean things are peachy out there, however.

“May was actually a bit warmer and a bit dryer than normal,” Fire District 1 said on their Facebook page. “With the seemingly consistent light winds, we have had fuels — plant life — that has started to really dry out and start the curing process.”

Fire District 1 said that spring rains created plenty of low-lying fuel that could allow fires to spread very quickly.

“Bottom line: Don’t get complacent and realize our area is already vulnerable to wildland fires,” the Facebook post read.

On June 12 Chewelah saw smoke when an overheated wheel from a small trailer came off the spindler and landed just off Highway 395 near Hartill’s Saw Shack.

The overheated spindle caused a small fire that was quickly responded to and contained.

On June 16, Fire District 4 and the Chewelah Fire Department was dispatched to a large willow tree ablaze at its base on Alm Lane. The fire was extinguished by fire service personnel. The cause of the fire was under investigation but the District 4 report said it could have possibly been caused by transients or young people out of school on their way home.

On the night of June 25, District 1 crews responded to a late night wildland fire at mile marker 31 off of Hwy 291 at the Avista North shore camp site area.

The fire was three acres on steep and rocky terrain and was contained within two hours. The cause was under investigation and DNR crews stayed at the site overnight.

BIG SANDY PARTIALLY COLLAPSES

Big Sandy on Highway 291 was limited to one lane of traffic for a period of time on Monday night due to partial collapse of the road, reports Fire District 1. The Department of Transportation was able to open both lanes quickly back up.