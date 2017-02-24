Featured News

Drunk driver gets truck stuck on isolated Ferry County train tracks

A drunk driver got his truck stuck in deep snow, thinking that train tracks would be a good way to do some winter driving. (Courtesy photo)

Drunk driver in Ferry County needs train to get unstuck

By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent
Drinking and driving didn’t pay off for a driver in Ferry County who thought the train tracks would be a great path to do some winter driving. According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife Facebook account, a WDFW officer responded in Ferry County last week when a drunk driver got their truck stuck on train tracks in a precarious position on a steep bank.

The truck had driven a distance from the nearest crossing in deep wet snow. Since it was so isolated, a train had to be called in to pull the truck out.

“Quite a costly tow service,” the WDFW Facebook post said.

The organization also added…

“WDFW Officers respond to a wide range of calls that may not directly pertain to natural resource protection,” the Facebook post said. “Often officers work with other law enforcement agencies across the state, particularly in remote areas where law enforcement services are thin and public safety is at risk.”

