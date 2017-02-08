Drug use becoming more serious in Chewelah

Police chief highlights potential benefit of patrol dog

By Jamie Henneman/For The Independent

A woman sits passed out in her car at a gas station on the north end of Chewelah, the car is running and she is slumped over the steering wheel with a used hypodermic needle sitting in the passenger seat. When an officer from the Chewelah PD checks on her, she admits the needle and the meth sitting next to it are hers and she is trying to stop using.

This unfortunate situation captured in a recent Chewelah PD police report is just a snapshot of the situations local law enforcement face when trying to combat drug abuse in Stevens County. Drug prosecutions via the Stevens County Prosecutor’s office have climbed in the last year from 71 counts in 2015 to 98 counts in the last 12 months. The Chewelah PD responded to a total of 2,575 calls in 2016 that included numerous drug related situations. Drugs are an issue that can be difficult to address, particularly due to some of the new restrictions on law enforcement, according to Chewelah Police Chief Mark Burrows.

Burrows said the number of drug cases that get prosecuted has likely declined in Chewelah over the last year, but not because the problem has decreased.

“The reason our number of drug cases is probably lower is that officers are restricted by case law such as ‘U.S. v. Gant’ that requires search warrants to search areas that were once considered incidental to arrest. In other words, before ‘Gant’ an officer could search a vehicle after arrest but now that search requires a search warrant,” Chief Burrows explained. “Prior to Gant, we got 95 percent of our drug arrests on searches incident to arrest.”

Burrows said due to demands for law enforcement and limited staff in small towns like Chewelah, many times officers have to respond to other calls instead of wait for a search warrant.

“Officers are spread pretty thin across the U.S. and it’s a huge time commitment for an officer to obtain a search warrant, so often officers opt not to do the work simply because there are other calls waiting to be handled,” he said. “To be clear, even though ‘Gant’ has caused law enforcement to be less effective in finding narcotics, I do respect the extension of privacy into vehicles that is on par with a residence, since a vehicle is essentially ‘personal’ in nature.”

While restrictions may be lowering the number of drug cases sent to prosecution, Burrows said the addiction problem in the community seems to be getting worse.

“When we do end up arresting people, the addiction seems to be worse because they are using more freely and getting away with it more often,” said Burrows. “The crimes they commit also seem to be getting more serious.”

However, the Chewelah PD is not planning to give up on pursuing drug crimes, as the addition of the new K-9 team to the Chewelah PD should help officers address some of the challenges from the ‘U.S. v. Gant’ decision. Chief Burrows said the dog has been trained to pick up on the scent of even very small amounts of drugs and can alert officers if it smells the substance on a person or in a vehicle. If the dog indicates that drugs are in a vehicle, an officer can feel more confident about spending the time to obtain a search warrant, knowing that the time will not be wasted. For cities like Chewelah with a limited force, knowing the time spent on the search warrant process is based on more than just a hunch is important, as the officer may be delayed in responding to other calls, Chief Burrows explained.

“We are very concerned about the drug problem because we are seeing how it is damaging our culture,” Chief Burrows related. “Police K-9s are excellent additions to departments and we hope the addition of a dog will allow us to fill the gap created by ‘Gant’ and do a much better job of deterring drug use and lowering crime across the board. We expect an initial increase in the number of drug arrests and then hope it will level out at some point.”

In addition, the new patrol dog will help the Chewelah PD with officer safety as well.

“We have decided to have a dual purpose dog that will be a deterrent on as many different levels as possible,” said Burrows. “Our patrol dog should also be able to help with officer safety, as these types of calls can be dangerous.”