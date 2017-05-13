Featured News

District Softball: Cougars hit around Medical Lake

(By Staff Reports) 

Bailey Smith scored three runs for the Cougars in the district tournament game against Medical Lake (Photos by Brandon Hansen)

Cougars knock out 14 hits against Cardinals…

Chewelah extended their season and moved on in the District 7 1A softball tournament with a 12-8 victory over Medical Lake on Friday in the Barbour Complex.

The Cougars got two hits from Bailey Smith (scoring three runs) while starting pitcher Jaelynn Skok notched three hits. The game saw 26 hits total from both teams in the game.

Chewelah led 6-0 before a five-run rally by the Cardinals in the top of the fifth. The Cougars responded with three runs in the sixth inning.

Medical Lake – which finished with 12 hits as a team including a home run by Suzanne Shores – wouldn’t go away however and notched three more runs in the top of the sixth. Chewelah threw the final punch however, scoring three insurance runs in the bottom of the frame.

Nine errors were committed in the game.

Zandra Nelson, Jamie Eide and Larissa Sweat each hat two hits in the game.

At Lakeside
CHEWELAH 12, MEDICAL LAKE 8
Medical Lake:    000   053   0 = 8  12  4
Chewelah:           103   233   x = 12  14  5
Pitching: Medical Lake – Shores and Johns; Chewelah – Skok and Kuk. W-Skok. L-Shores. Sv-who.
Hitting: Medical Lake-Tamietti, Hostetler 2, Shores 2, Mayer, Pavao, Duncan 2, Steinmetz 2, Thompson. Chewelah-Skok 3, Eide 2, M.Koler, K.Koler, Frizzell, Nelson 2, Sweat 2, Smith 2. 2B-Shores, Mayer, Thompson, Eide, Nelson, Sweat, Frizzell. 3B-Tamietti. HR-Shores.

 

