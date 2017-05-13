District Baseball: Cougars season ends at Avista

(By Staff Reports)

Colville holds Cougars to three hits…

The Chewelah Cougars saw their season come to a close on Friday at Avista Stadium, falling to the red-hot Colville Indians 8-2 in District 7 1A loser-out action.

The Cougars were held to three hits by Gavin Parrot, Carl Oman and Ryder Robison. Colville scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to the win that saw them knock out nine hits.

Colville will play Cashmere in a regional loser-out game. Chewelah finished the year 12-8 overall.

At Spokane

COLVILLE 8, CHEWELAH 2

Chewelah: 000 110 0 = 2 3 2

Colville: 600 110 0 = 8 9 1

Pitching: Chewelah – Parrott, Krausz (5) and Oman; Colville – B. Flugel, Harbolt and Lewis. W-B. Flugel. L-Parrott.

Hitting: Chewelah-Parrott, Oman, Robison. Colville-Wilson 2, D. Flugel 2, Rains 2, B. Flugel 2, Butler. 2B-Wilson 2.