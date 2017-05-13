Featured News

Featured News/ Sports

District Baseball: Cougars season ends at Avista

(By Staff Reports)

Colville holds Cougars to three hits…

The Chewelah Cougars saw their season come to a close on Friday at Avista Stadium, falling to the red-hot Colville Indians 8-2 in District 7 1A loser-out action.

The Cougars were held to three hits by Gavin Parrot, Carl Oman and Ryder Robison. Colville scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to the win that saw them knock out nine hits.

Colville will play Cashmere in a regional loser-out game. Chewelah finished the year 12-8 overall.

At Spokane
COLVILLE 8, CHEWELAH 2
Chewelah:    000   110    0 = 2  3  2
Colville:        600   110    0 = 8  9  1
Pitching: Chewelah – Parrott, Krausz (5) and Oman; Colville – B. Flugel, Harbolt and Lewis. W-B. Flugel. L-Parrott.
Hitting: Chewelah-Parrott, Oman, Robison. Colville-Wilson 2, D. Flugel 2, Rains 2, B. Flugel 2, Butler. 2B-Wilson 2.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
54°
scattered clouds
humidity: 41%
wind: 6mph SW
H 54 • L 45
51°
Mon
50°
Tue
53°
Wed
60°
Thu
63°
Fri
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group