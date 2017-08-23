Dennis Bean: A hero is honored

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Bean awarded service medals after bravery during the Vietnam War…

Dennis Bean spent four years in Vietnam as a combat engineer, serving between 1967-70.

Last week, he was honored for his bravery and selflessness.

In a crowded room at the WSU Extension and TEDD office in Colville, the Chewelah veteran received medals from U.S. Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers. In all Bean was given four service medals and is slated for six total.

Bean is known to be able to handle any type of heavy machinery for the Army and that’s exactly what he did in Vietnam. Unlike around here where machinery operators tackle logs, roads and construction, Bean was a member of the Fifth and Sixth Special Forces Engineers Corps, and in the 610th and 510th division. Typically he was one of two combat engineers dropped into the jungle to clear areas and build air strips and bases.

“All our equipment was air mobile,” Bean said.

On Wednesday afternoon when Bean was awarded four of six medals, he dedicated them to all the veterans of Stevens County, saying that even from a small town like Chewelah, 43 soldiers served in Vietnam.

There’s a plaque, Bean noted in a later interview, at the Stevens County courthouse honoring the nine killed in Vietnam from the county.

“Some of my family wanted to know why I went back for another tour and I really wanted to try and save lives,” Bean said. “I wanted to make sure there were families that wouldn’t get that yellow letter. It brings tears to my eyes thinking about those that didn’t make it.”

He added that the people at home were just as important and went through heck waiting to see if their loved ones lived through their deployment.

Bean would shore up Special Forces bases and was not outside the zone of combat. He remembered one time when a round of enemy fire came through his vehicle’s window and bounced around the cab, and another time his piece of equipment in a convoy came under several rocket attacks.

He said he didn’t know about these medals until it was discovered two months ago that he should have gotten them many years earlier.

McMorris Rodgers thanked Bean for his service and reaffirmed the effort to take care of local veterans.

Bean said he’d known Cathy since she was seven years old.

Stevens County Commissioners Steve Parker and Wes McCart were in attendance, as was Bean’s son and wife Georgia. Several Chewelah community members also made the trip to the ceremony.

Bean said it was a very humbling experience seeing those who came in support.

“It was hard to keep my eyes from tearing up, that was a lot of people up there,” Bean said.