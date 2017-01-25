Featured News

Latest/ News

Stevens County Democrats elect new leadership for 2017

By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent
The Stevens County Democrats recently elected new leadership for the 2017 year.

Drew Jones was elected Chair, while Aubrey Markel was elected Vice Chair.

Mindy Jones was named SCW and Eric Blackburn was named SCM.

Sally McQuain is the new treasurer and Sylvia Brock is the new secretary for the organization.

The Stevens County Democrats meet periodically, and more info from the organization can be found on their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StevensCountyDemocrats.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
27°
broken clouds
humidity: 96%
wind: 3mph SSW
H 23 • L 16
27°
Thu
20°
Fri
21°
Sat
19°
Sun
18°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group