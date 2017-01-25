Stevens County Democrats elect new leadership for 2017

By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent

The Stevens County Democrats recently elected new leadership for the 2017 year.

Drew Jones was elected Chair, while Aubrey Markel was elected Vice Chair.

Mindy Jones was named SCW and Eric Blackburn was named SCM.

Sally McQuain is the new treasurer and Sylvia Brock is the new secretary for the organization.

The Stevens County Democrats meet periodically, and more info from the organization can be found on their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StevensCountyDemocrats.