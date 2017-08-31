Democrat Lisa Brown announces campaign for Congress

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Former WSU Chancellor Lisa Brown announces her campaign for Congress…

In a move pretty much everybody expected, former state senator and Washington State University chancellor Lisa Brown announced that she’ll be running against Republican incumbent Cathy McMorris Rodgers for Washington’s 5th Congressional District seat in 2018.

The Democrat has been touring around the district this summer – including a stop in Chewelah – to take a pulse on the political climate. Brown last served in the state capitol in 2013 as the majority leader of the Washington Senate – a position she served in for eight years.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has been the 5th district’s congresswoman since 2005. Before that Republican George Nethercutt served after his campaign upset longtime Democrat and Speaker of the House Tom Foley in 1994.

Brown spent 20 years teaching at Eastern Washington University. While in the state senate she served as the budget chair.

“…I would work with Republicans to pass the budget,” Brown said when she spoke to a crowd in Chewelah. “You can disagree and still figure things out in Congress.”

Brown admitted to the Chewelah crowd right after the Chataqua parade that it would be an uphill battle in a district that has been red since 1994. The Spokesman-Review reported that McMorris Rodgers has never received less than 56 percent of the popular vote in a general election. In 2016, she got 59 percent of the vote against Democrat Joe Pakootas.

“I am not afraid of a challenge,” Brown told the crowd. “There was also a general opinion that it would be impossible to get the legislature to support another medical school.”

Brown was referencing the newly opened medical school at WSU-Spokane.

Democratic candidate and WSU graduate Matthew Sutherland is also running against McMorris Rodgers. City Council President Ben Stuckart had announced he was running as well but withdrew in May because of family medical issues.

One of the reasons Brown said wanted to run was the GOP health care bill this spring which would have dropped millions of Americans off of health insurance plans, the Congressional Budget Office said.

Brown stepped down as WSU Chancellor last week.