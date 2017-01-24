Dansel resigns WA senate seat

Senator accepts position with the Trump Admin. in the Dept. of Agriculture

By Staff Reporters/Chewelah Independent

Eastern Washington Senator Brian Dansel resigned his Senate seat on Tuesday to take a position a position with the Trump Administration as a Special Assistant to the Secretary of Agriculture.

He notified Gov. Jay Inslee and Senate leaders Tuesday that he was stepping down. His letter of resignation did not include his reason for stepping down, but Dansel was an early supporter of Donald Trump and is said right now to be in Washington, D.C. Soon after his resignation, it was confirmed by the Washington State Senate Majority Coalition Caucus that he accepted the position with the Trump Administration.

“While we are sorry to lose Sen. Dansel, we are proud of him for earning a position with the Trump Administration alongside the Secretary of Agriculture. The 7th Legislative District which Sen. Dansel represents is heavily affected by agriculture policies so we know it’s a policy area that he cares deeply about. It’s good to see Washington state getting a seat at the table in the new administration,” said Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville.

“I’m confident that our caucus will remain strong and this should have no effect on the Senate’s ability to pass an education funding plan or a budget.”

Dansel, 33, is a life-long resident of Ferry County. He graduated from Republic High School and played golf at Walla Walla Community College.

In 2010, Dansel won the District 2 Ferry County Commissioner seat by more than 63 percent of the vote.

Then, in 2013, Dansel defeated state appointed senator John Smith for the senate seat in the 7th Legislative District.

Dansel was the chairman of the Senate Local Government Committee and was not present Monday when his bill to increase the I-90 speed limit had a hearing in the Senate Transportation Committee.

His vacancy has state Democrats questioning whether Republicans can move legislation through or manage their committees. Currently, Republicans hold a one-seat majority in the Washington State Senate.

Two other state legislatures, Republican Senator Doug Ericksen of Ferndale and Spokane Republican Senator Mike Baumgartner are rumored to become part of the state administration, the Spokesman-Review reports.

Ericksen is currently serving in a temporary part-time job with the Trump transition team in the Enviromental Protection Agency but has not resigned. Baumgartner is in D.C. and could be offered a position.

Republican precinct committee officers in the 7th District are now charged with the task of presenting commissioners from the counties that comprise the 7th district — Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille and Spokane – with three candidates to replace Dansel. The commissioners of the five counties will then pick from among the three candidates; the person appointed will serve until the next general election, when district voters will choose someone to serve the year remaining in the Senate term.

The Majority Coalition Caucus has been in contact with the Washington State Republican Party and they will strive to have Precinct Committee Officers meet by the end of next week with the goal of having the county commissioners meet by Monday, Feb. 6, to select the new Senator. If this can be accelerated, they will attempt to do so.