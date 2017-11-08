Cross Country: Springdale takes 9th at state

(Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Medical Lake, Colville win 1A state titles for boys, girls…

The Mary Walker High School Boys Cross Country team topped their season off with a ninth-place finish at the State 1B/2B Cross Country Championships last Saturday in the Tri Cities.

Garret Willey was the top finisher for the Chargers, placing 22nd in the meet with a time of 17:25.80. He was followed by teammate Randy Dixon who was 40th with a time of 17:57.20.

Enoch Clemmer was 72nd in the state meet with a time of 18:19.10. Kylor Rose was 88th with a time of 18:36.50.

It was the third year in a row that Springdale had advanced a team to the state championships.

There were 154 runners in the boys field for the 1B/2B classification.

Adna’s Austen Apperson was the top boys finisher in the race with a time of 15:59.00. Tyler Shea of NW Christian was second with a time of 16:13.90 and Onalaska’s Zachary Wright was third with a mark of 16:24.80.

Kettle Falls’ Easton Pomrankey was 18th with a time of 17:19. Jake Kenney finished 65th for the Bulldogs with a time of 18:14. Wellpinit’s Xavier Brown was 74th with a time of 18:21.

Also finishing for Mary Walker was Wyatt Crockett in 104th (18:57), James Houghton in 125th (19:35) and Keegan Rose in 151st (22:01).

GIRLS 1B/2B

In the 1B/2B Girls Cross Country Championships, Kettle Falls’ Zarah Johnson was the top NE Washington finisher, placing 27th with a time of 21:26.

Tamieka Valentine was 29th for Mary Walker with a time of 21:27.

Mary Walker’s Kiana Johnson was 42nd with a time of 22:43. Wellpinit’s Jada Orr was 50th with a mark of 23:18.

Liberty Bell notched the top two finishers in the girls race as Novie McCabe – a sophomore – was the state champion with a time of 18:30. Gretta Scholz was second with a mark of 19:06.

MEDICAL LAKE BOYS WIN STATE TITLE, RIVERSIDE TAKES SECOND

Medical Lake got an 8th place finish from Mason Williams (16:06) and 9th place finish from Tyler Pena (16:10) for the team title at the State 1A Cross Country Championships. Riverside was second after a second place finish by Ben Shaw who had a time of 15:35.

Deer Park’s Grant Avila was 13th with a mark of 16:15.

COLVILLE GIRLS WIN STATE TEAM TITLE

The Colville girls won the State 1A Cross Country Championships on Saturday, while Lakeside placed fifth and Lizzy Shaw was the top NE Washington finisher for Riverside, placing third with a time of 18:20.

Colville had three finishers in the top 20, as Alaina Stone was 8th with a time of 18:46. Morgan Hall was 10th (19:09) and Emily Montgomery was 20th (19:40)

Madelyn Buckley was the top finisher for Lakeside, placing 19th with a time of 19:34.

CHARGERS PLACE THIRD AT REGIONALS

The Springdale Chargers stayed focused at the District 7 and 9 Regional Cross Country Championships on Oct. 28 to claim the coveted team birth to Pasco.

This is the Chargers’ third year in a row advancing a state team.

Nineteen teams gathered in Colfax for the District 7 and 9 showdown. The Springdale Chargers were led by Garret Willey – who placed third overall with a time of 16:31 for this 5k race.

Randy Dixon was 10th with a 16:49 mark for the Chargers. Enoch Clemmer ran an incredible 17:13 for 25th overall. Kylor Rose was 31st with a time of 17:26.

Wyatt Crockett was 38th with an even mark of 18:00. James Houghton was 47th with a time of 18:49. Keegan Rose was 68th with a mark of 20:51.

“These boys came to life just in time to claim one of the four coveted state berths for the third year in a row,” Charger head coach John Willey said. “We really had some ups and downs this year, we knew it was there for them, they just had to decide. What a group of tough young men we were fortunate to work with for so many years.”

Willey added that it’s particularly special to the team because three of the runners are autistic spectrum athletes, who are now state-level athletes that contributed greatly to the success in Pasco.

There were coaching challenges along with great joy, Willey said, working with the team’s great personalities.

On the girls’ side, Tamieka Valentine finished 9th with a time of 20:29 for her second trip to state. Kiana Johnson qualified her first year as a freshman, placing 11th with a mark 21:14.