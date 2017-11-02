Cross Country: Springdale advances to state for third year in a row

(By John Willey/Springdale Schools)

Springdale Chargers stayed focused at the regional cross country championships to claim the coveted team birth to Pasco. This is the Chargers 3rd year in a row advancing a state team. Last Saturday 19 teams gathered in colfax for the district 7/9 showdown.

Springdale Chargers led by Garret Willey who placed third overall with a time of 16:31 for his 5k race. Randy Dixon was 10th with a 16:49. Enoch Clemmer ran an incredible 17:13 for 25th overall. Kylor rose was 31st with 17:26. Wyatt Crockett was 38th with an 18:00. James Houghton was 47th with an 18:49. Keegan Rose 68th with an 20:51.

These boys came to life just in time to claim one of the 4 coveted state berths for the 3rd year in a row. We really had some ups and downs this year, we knew it was their for them, they just had to decide. What a group of tough young men we were fortunate to work with for so many years. Also particularly special to us is that our team has been comprised of 3 Autistic spectrum athletes who are state level athletes contributing greatly to our success as well as adding significant coaching challenges along with Great joy through their unique personalities.

You would have to live it tomorrow understand. Thumbs up. Also advancing to state is for our Girls is Tamieka Valentine for her 2nd trip with a 9th place finish running a 20:29. And Kiana Johnson qualified her 1st year as a freshman placing 11th with a 21:14. The Chargers advance 10 athletes out the 11 on the team. Pretty good year.