Courthouse employees, county in mediation over pay

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Budget reserves a point of contention…

While Stevens County jail employees recently picketed on Main Street in Colville, the employees of the Stevens County Courthouse are also currently in mediation with the county, asking for a two percent wage increase and equal treatment compared to other county employee groups.

According to the county courthouse bargaining group representative Dean Vercruysse, courthouse employees are also asking for wage increase – two percent age increase every year for the next three years to keep up with inflation.

Vercruysse points to five million dollars in the county’s general checking account – or fund balance – and said that county courthouses employees took furloughs and covered several jobs to make the finances work for the county.

“You had some employees covering three desks, they really picked up the slack,” Vercruysse said.

Stevens County Commissioner Wes McCart said that courthouse employees already receive wage increases depending on a seniority matrix and that this would be on top of those wage increases.

McCart also said that while it looks like the county has a lot of money in reserves right now, that is because of the timing in the year, coming after the county has taken in tax money. The amount of money the county has in reserves in April is different from when the county brings in money in October.

“In the big picture, they’re looking at our cash balance and not our budget,” McCart said, adding he’s unsure if the county can get together a balanced budget in 2018.

In a previous article about the county negotiating with jailhouse employees, Stevens County Commissioner Don Dashiell pointed out that the fund balance, which averages closer to $3 million, is a reserve the county commissioners have worked to increase over the years.

Vercruysse said the county ended 2016 with $3.9 million in reserves and that has increased to a projected $4.6 million end balance for 2017.

Commissioners still have a preliminary budget to work on, McCart said, and that budget does not slate in a union wage increase. It’s also a common practice to keep two months of their operating budget in reserves for emergencies, which would equal $600,000.

“If you were to look at it like a person, on payday you’re cash heavy but that is because you haven’t had to pay bills yet,” McCart said.

McCart said it took the county some time to get financially sound and build that two-month reserve.

McCart also pointed out that the county has had to deal with $1.7 million worth of road damages from spring flooding, money that would have otherwise been shifted from roads to current expenses such as operating the jail. Those damages meant the county had to scrap planned road improvement projects.

He also added that in contract negotiations for years, a 2-to-4 percent increase to cover inflation was common and two percent was the bottom figure unions typically ask for. Vercruysse also questioned the treatment of county courthouse workers saying that other county employee organizations have been treated differently.

“Why are they being offered nothing for the next three years?” Vercruysse said, pointing out that other county bargaining units have had yearly cost-of-living adjustments in addition to the matrix wage progression.

McCart said that the county deals with seven different employee unions and that they all have different lines of work, so naturally there would be differences in contracts, compensation and benefits.

“You’re not going to treat a police officer the same way you would treat someone in one of the offices,” McCart said. “There is a difference between the jobs they do.”

McCart added that the county has been able to get county employees off furloughs, and move everybody to 40 hour work weeks as opposed to 37.5 hour work weeks, by lowering the number of staff.

McCart also said that the state increased county employee retirement funds will cost the county $100,000 alone, and while there is a one percent property tax increase for the county to cover those expenses, it would only cover half.

“You have to maintain a healthy budget and we won’t know where we’re at until we get a preliminary budget,” McCart said.

Vercruysse said that employees feel the surplus was built on their sacrifices and that the BOCC should make these increases now that county finances have improved.