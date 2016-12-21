Court update: Vehicular homicide case going to trial

By Jamie Henneman/The Independent Staff

Here is an update on court cases for Dec. 22, 2016.



Fast vehicular homicide case to go to trial Dec. 27

A woman accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist earlier this year is set to go before a jury in Stevens County Superior Court on Dec. 27.

Amber R. Fast, 28, was driving southbound on HWY 395 near Indian Ridge Road at 11:20 p.m. on June 20 when she hit Jason M. Chambers, 31, who was riding a bicycle on the side of the road in the southbound lane. The collision killed Chambers and threw the bicycle into the guardrail on the other side of the road.

Fast pulled over and flagged down another driver, asking him to call 911 and saying she had hit a deer, according to court documents. When Washington State Patrol officers arrived at the scene they noted that Fast smelled “strongly” of intoxicants and said she had hit a deer, not a person, despite a hole in the windshield on the right hand side of the vehicle and evidence of the accident on the front of the vehicle and inside the driver’s compartment. Fast refused a field sobriety test and a warrant had to be obtained from Stevens County Superior Court Judge Pat Monasmith for a blood test to check for intoxicants.

Fast is being charged with one count of vehicular homicide.

Thief stopped by Chewelah PD found guilty

A man who was part of a traffic stop by a Chewelah Police Officer last winter was found guilty on multiple theft charges in a jury trial in Stevens County Superior Court on Dec. 14.

Michael Scott Perry, 40, was riding in a Ford Bronco with Jonathan Ray Harper on Jan. 30 when they were pulled over by Chewelah PD officer Watts for driving erratically. Watts was responding to a citizen call that reported the vehicle and a trailer it was towing were “all over the roadway,” according to the police report. Tail lights and brake lights on the trailer were also not functioning. A search of the vehicle showed the trailer, a snowmobile on the trailer, tools and other items were all stolen. Perry was found guilty of two charges of identity theft, three stolen property charges and two counts of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession. Perry is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 27.

Snakebit man gets 3 mos. jail for assaulting nurse

A man who assaulted an ER nurse who was trying to help him get treatment for a snakebite last fall has been sentenced to 3 months jail and $1,000 fine for punching the woman in the face.

Darrell Wayne Reese, 45, was transported by ambulance to the Mt. Carmel Emergency Room on Oct. 14, 2015 for a snake bite on his right hand. Reese, who was intoxicated, told ER staff that he was “leaving” and then punched one of the ER nurses saying she reminded him of “someone he did not want to remember.” On Nov. 18, a Stevens County Superior Court jury found Reese guilty of third degree assault on a healthcare provider.