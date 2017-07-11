Here are Stevens County Superior Court Records for July 13, 2017…



State of Washington, Department of Labor & Industries vs. Inland Northwest Enterprises LLC. Tax warrant.

State of Washington, Employment Security Department vs. Christopher C. Colvin, Jane Doe Colvin. Tax warrant.

Capital One Bank USA, NA vs. Aaron Brown, Jane Doe Brown. Commercial.

Susann Gumm vs. Providence Health & Services, Eugene G. Pontecorvo MD, ABC Companies 1-10, Does 1-20. Med Malpract.

State of Washington vs. Maxwell Allen Krager. Controlled substance no prescription.

State of Washington, Department of Revenue vs. Brown Boys Ohana Eatery LLC. Tax warrant.

State of Washington, Department of Labor & Industries vs. Borgford Bioenergy LLC. Tax warrant.

Paula Gano, Mary Christine Franklin, Taryn Wilson as representative of the Ila Anderson Estate, Granny’s Garden LLC vs. Summer Mallory, Timothy Newton, All person residing. Misc.

Robert D. Johnson, petitioner, Lisa Marie Dyar, respondent. Dissolution.

Peggy Sue Miller, petitioner, Daniel J. Miller, respondent. Dissolution.

State of Washington vs. Jennifer Fern Maners. Firearm poss2.

Monica A. Eoff, petitioner, Christopher M. Donaldson, respondent. Domestic violence.

State of Washington vs. Michael Shane Stephens. Noncharge.

Nathanial Cartwright, petitioner, Kristy Marie Cartwright, respondent. Dissolution.

State of Washington vs. Kaitlen N. Offt. Noncharge.

State of Washington vs. Jaron D L Hatfield. Stlnproptrf2.

State of Washington vs. Bambi Lynn Mattozzi. Stlnproptrf2.

State of Washington vs. Craig Noll. Noncharge.

Brett Burya, Cortney Burya vs. Kevin Hardy White, Dianna Lopez Peterson, Any & All other persons residing. Unlaw detain.

David McMullin, Kristy L. McMullin vs. Shaun C. Brundage, Alisha Brundage, Any and All persons residing. Unlaw detain.

Estate of Marilyn Hammond vs. Mark Skovasja, Mary Skovasja, Robert Carlisle, Jane Doe Carlisle, Occupants, John and Does I-X, All other persons or parties unknown claiming any right. Quiet title.

Robert Wayne Curry, Trudy Ann Curry, petitioners, Adam Lee Curry, Sheen Marie Curry, respondents. Custody.

Estate of Darryl L. Troutman, deceased, Janet E. Helgemo, petitioner. Estate.