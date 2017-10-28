Featured News

Couple sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal abuse

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

A large number of dogs and some cats were rescued by authorities on the Hostetler’s property that had no running water, septic or electricity. (Courtesy photo)

More than 40 dogs and cats rescued from Theresa and Thomas Hostetler’s property…

Theresa and Thomas Hostetler were sentenced to 60 days in jail after they pleaded guilty to several counts of animal cruelty at the Stevens County Courthouse on Friday. In May, a non-profit organization had to rescue more than 40 dogs and cats from the Hostetler’s property.

“It was unlike anything I’ve seen in my entire life,” a shocked Jamie McAtee, the founder of Rescue4All, told The Independent earlier this year. “Seeing a dog chained to a tree with a life threatening injury and the smell of death in the air took my breath away.”

The animals, McAtee said, were suffering from life-threatening injuries, embedded collars, massive worm infections, urinating and defecating blood, UTIs, skin infections, painful wounds old and new, facial lacerations, overgrown toenails, ticks, fleas, broken teeth and hair loss.

“Every single dog had something medically wrong with it,” she said.

In court, the Hostetlers spoke about how the number of animals and their property’s condition got out of their control and that they would not intentionally hurt any animals.

Thomas Hostetler also pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Both were sentenced to 60 days in jail with 304 days suspened for two years. They’re also not allowed to own any animals for two years except for one cat that is their service animal. If they are caught with any other animals in the next two years then they will serve another 304 days in jail. Along with this they will have to undergo a mental health assessment.

One dog found at the Hostetlers had a fresh, gaping wound around its neck before being rescued. (Courtesy photo)

 

