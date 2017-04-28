County conservation office forced to move

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Flooding forces relocations to courthouse, National Forest…

The high amount of spring runoff that submerged the junction of HWY 395 and Williams Lake Road earlier this month has damaged the Stevens County Conservation District building and forced its service departments to temporarily relocate.

According to SCCD Administrator Dean Hellie, approximately two inches of water invaded the building during the height of the flooding, ruining the carpets and the bottom two feet of the building walls.

“Insurance is covering all restoration, plus moving costs and additional expenses,” Hellie said. “There was no structural damage to the building.”

Hellie said there are no definite figures yet, but the damage is estimated to be upwards of $75,000. Restoration of the building is anticipated to take six weeks to two months.

In the meantime, the county and federal agencies have relocated to the following locations:

Stevens County Conservation District is now located in the Stevens County Courthouse Annex at 260 S. Oak Street in Colville. A new phone number is also being used: 684-7579. The email remains the same SCCD@co.stevens.wa.us

Stevens County Noxious Weed Board is now located in the Stevens County

Courthouse Annex at 260 S. Oak Street in Colville.

Farm Service Agency is now located Colville National Forest Supervisors Office at 765 South Main Street in Colville. New phone Number 509-429-9242

Natural Resource Conservation Service is now located in the Colville National Forest Supervisors Office at 765 South Main Street in Colville.