County Commissioner Wes McCart speaks with GSLLCOC Chamber

(By GSLLCOC)

McCart discusses mental health treatment facility and spring flood damage…

The Greater Springdale Loon Lake Chamber of Commerce met October 5 th at the Springdale Fire Station. Our speaker was Wes McCart, Stevens County Commissioner. He covered a huge number of subjects that are of interest to every taxpayer in this county. Space allows only a few highlights: The new mental health treatment facility in Colville at Mt. Carmel Hospital, a 16 bed facility for short stay treatments, is now open. It will take anybody in the state for up to 14 days.

It already has a success story. A man was picked up for being violent, due to drug use. Rather than incarceration, they sent him for treatment and he came away in a very much improved state. This is the purpose of this facility – to give help rather than just locking them in jail.



Spring Flood damage of $1.7 million was devastating for the County in many ways. We get no FEMA help due to our small population. For a county that already struggles, this is a debt that will haunt our budget for many years. The County had already suffered loss of $450,000 to the road budget due to a state school funding related issue. The taxpayers of Stevens County will bear the entire burden of our severe weather event.

Wes also wanted all to know another insidious effect of the Hirst decision is property valuation. The county is still issuing permits according to former codes but if this growth management decision is not fixed then the county will eventually have to comply and the tax burden will be shifted to water- well-owning properties.

Good news now: Edmonton based Hi Test Sand, a company that refines silicon sand into product for solar cells and electronics, plans to build a plant near Newport. They will use wood chips to power this plant and should be fully operational in two years. Not only will they provide about 170 full time jobs, but the wood chip business and entire regional timber industry will get a huge boost.

Big things in Clayton – Sunshine disposal would like to relocate its transfer station from Deer Lake (a great facility for the 1970s) to Clayton. Discussions are ongoing with the PUD to create a larger water system to handle more business and fire protection. When they get this worked out, then perhaps we will see a large facility capable of dealing smoothly with the very busy peak demand currently at Deer Lake.

Kettle Falls Marina has received a one year extension. Some may think this only serves sport fishing but the marine gas station is the only fuel source on the upper lake for rescue and police operations. If this were closed, the boats would either have to haul out to refuel or else travel to Two Rivers. This fuel source is extremely vital. Steve Parker, commissioner for district 3 is taking the lead on this and working with legislators to obtain a permanent lease from the Park Service.

Many thanks to Wes McCart for spending time with us. It was a real eye-opener. Other news: The Library is offering free tech help, 11 a.m. to noon Fridays, so bring your device and get help solving those knotty problems. There is a job opening at the Colville Library, which a very busy branch. It is for Library assistant, part time at 20 hrs a week. Starting at $14.03 DOE. They are reviewing applications now. Also the library is holding book sales in November and December. They will have a Santa event along with the December book sale. They are looking for book donations. There are book clubs and storytimes for the kids. And remember that you can also borrow ebooks and audio books from the Library. Check out the website: thelosc.org/Loonlake for all the fun things going on at our local library.

Susan Greif of Greif Legacy Farm and Garden Spot Farms announced they had and are still having a very busy and successful year with produce. They just held their fourth annual pig roast on September 30. This is a potluck with a whole pig, expertly barbequed. Everyone is invited. They also market farm raised pork and will have pigs ready soon to purchase whole or half. Check out the websites for more information.

The Springdale Together Coalition’s Strengthening Families series has been filled. This is wonderful community participation in a great program. It is designed as continuing education for parents/caregivers and kids 10-14. It is a free seven week workshop that gives parents ideas on how to deal with this sometimes difficult age group. Call 253-370- 9562 if you would like more information or want to attend in the future. The Coalition is also hosting a meeting, with a representative from the WA Dept. of Behavioral Health and Recovery so the community can better learn what a Coalition is and how it works in communities for prevention of substance abuse. Contact the above phone number or go to rmontgomery@ruralresources.org. RSVP please, meal provided. Then the stargazing at Mary Walker School has grown into a fascinating event. November 16 at 5:30 p.m., The Spokane Astronomical Society will attend, bring several telescopes and give a talk. The primary focus will be on Saturn and Venus. In event of clouds, the folks from Spokane promise to pass on a lot of cool information about the stars.

Bring those budding astronomers so they can develop a passion. Next Chamber meeting is November 2 at the Springdale fire station. Our guest speaker will be Sarah Cotter who is the very successful grant writer for the Clayton Fair.