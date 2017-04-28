Council postpones new noise ordinance

(By Jared Arnold/Chewelah Independent)

Penalties for violating ordinance could be up to $600…

The Chewelah City Council at its April 19 meeting considered a new noise ordinance which sets acceptable sound levels as measured in decibels.

The ordinance was tabled by the council due to concerns raised by councilmembers and will likely be considered again at their next meeting, scheduled for May 3.

The proposed rules set maximum daytime (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and nighttime (10 p.m. to 7 a.m.) sound levels in different zones of the city. In residential zones, maximum decibel readings during the day would be 60 dBA; 50 dBA at night. In retail and business zones, daytime maximum would be 70 dBA; 60 dBA at night. In commercial and industrial zones, daytime and nighttime maximum sound level would be 75 dBA. The ordinance also applies to animal noises.

The ordinance defines methods for measuring sound levels and sets penalties up to $600 and a misdemeanor.

Councilman John May expressed confusion about how the rules apply to vehicle maintenance and testing, specifically engine revving. The rules include an exemption for daytime vehicle testing as long as the noise does not exceed five minutes in a four-hour period. He was also concerned about limiting lawn maintenance to daytime hours only (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and how that may impact operations at the golf course.

Similar to Councilman May’s lawn maintenance concerns, Councilman Payton Norvell suggested that limiting snow removal to daytime hours may be too restrictive.

The full six-page ordinance can be read at City Hall or online at cityofchewelah.org.

In other business, the council unanimously approved a new 25-year franchise agreement with Avista Utilities for the operation and maintenance of their natural gas system in the city.

Mayor Dorothy Knauss issued a proclamation declaring May 4 as a day of prayer in Chewelah, coinciding with the National Day of Prayer.

Knauss also read a letter from Cal Bellevue of Ms. Sety’s 4th Grade class suggesting that the city install pathways in the city park for walking, bicycling, and riding scooters. The suggestion was forwarded to the council’s park committee.

The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall council chambers.

Students hold mock council meeting

Jenkins High School students from Mr. Anegon’s civics class held a mock city council meeting last Wednesday evening just prior to the city’s regular council meeting. Prior to the mock meeting, Chewelah Mayor Dorothy Knauss and City Attorney Mike Waters had worked with the class to teach them about city government, elections and council procedures. Knauss and Waters also gave them three situations to work through as part of their simulated council meeting: a $50,000 budget deficit; a proposal to designate their city as a “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants; and a request from a protest group to hold a midnight vigil in a city park.

The students elected a mayor and councilmembers for their imaginary city, Quartzville, including Mayor Isaac Hall and councilmembers Haileigh Allen, Ryan Cousineau, Johannes Dinser, Adam Gray, Carmen Hixson, Jamie Smith, and Emily Rowe. Other officers appointed were City Administrator Jordyn Davidson, Clerk/Treasurer Jennah Earl, City Attorney Cedar George, Police Chief Sam Burkley, and Fire Chief Brenden Flanagan.

And how did the mock council decide on the situations presented to them? After some thoughtful (and often humorous) debate, they approved a utility tax increase to fill the $50,000 budget shortfall; the group chose not to become a sanctuary city after hearing that doing so may jeopardize some state and federal funding; and the protest group would have to wait for a decision after the issue was referred back to a committee for further review.

After the simulation, the students were invited to attend the regular Chewelah City Council meeting and later the two councils joined together for pizza and discussion.