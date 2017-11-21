Council approves settlement with Kaisers

(By Jared Arnold/Chewelah Independent)

Litigation has cost the city over $65,000…

The Chewelah city council last Wednesday evening unanimously approved a settlement agreement with trailer park owners Tim and Patti Kaiser which will end a property dispute that started in 2015 and has cost the city over $65,000 in legal fees.

After a ten minute closed-door executive session with their attorney, Michael Connelly, the council emerged to listen to Connelly’s public presentation of the settlement offer.

“The settlement agreement that’s before you is an agreement settling a lawsuit that had been filed by the city some time ago against the [Kaisers] and the lawsuit was to quiet title in two parcels of property. One, South Street, which is designated on a plat adopted by the City of Chewelah and the other was a 75-by-75-foot parcel right outside of the city that was purchased from Washington Water Power and is owned in fee simple by the city. The Kaisers had put some improvements on that 75-by-75-foot property and had encroached on South Street with a couple of trailers. The city had asked that those encroachments be removed. There was a number of settlement discussions back and forth over a long period of time but they were not successful. The city then filed suit to quiet title and to eject the encroachments from the property. The matter was brought before the court on summary judgement, which means it was done by affidavit rather than testimony, and the Kaisers also filed a counter-motion for summary judgement alleging adverse possession. After we argued the case, the court ruled for the city and granted its quiet title action for both properties and denied the adverse possession claims that were asserted by the Kaisers. The matter was appealed to the Court of Appeals and, while we were waiting for that appeal, the parties got together and came to this settlement which is being presented to you today,” Connelly explained to the council.

Connelly then described the terms of the agreement to the council.

“The nuts and bolts of the settlement are as follows: The parties will enter into an amended judgement quieting title in the two properties that were discussed. The other issues will be dismissed including the city’s claim for attorney’s fees. The Kaisers will dismiss their appeal to the Court of Appeals. The Kaisers have agreed to pave their driveway, at their own expense, and maintain it at their own expense and allow the city to turn its trucks around at the city line there in the Kaiser’s driveway. In return, until such time the city no longer has the ability to turn trucks around in the driveway for whatever reason, or at its sole discretion has determined it has a need for use of the property, the Kaisers can maintain their irrigation and landscaping in its current location and put the dumpster back on the pad within that 75-foot area. If and when the city can’t use the driveway as a turnaround, again for whatever reason, or at its sole discretion has determined that it has use for that property, then it can give 180 days notice to the Kaisers and ask them to remove the improvements on the property in question, and that will be done at the Kaisers’ expense and everything will be removed in its entirety. If the city does make that determination, that it wants to use that part of the 75-by-75 foot property, then the Kaisers will no longer be bound to allow [the city] to use their driveway. So the agreement to use the driveway would disappear if [the city] told them they couldn’t keep their landscaping on the city property any longer. The trailers will be grandfathered in and can remain in place until they are moved, destroyed or substantially rebuilt. If any of those events occur then they have to relocate them outside the boundaries of South Street so that they are no longer encroaching,” Connelly said in describing the agreement to the council.

Councilwoman Sharon Ludwig moved to accept the offer and Councilman John May seconded the motion. The motion was passed unanimously by the council.

The agreement brings to an end a dispute that dates back to September 2015 when the city completed a survey of its electrical substation on Alm Lane and discovered that the Kaisers’ adjoining trailer park was encroaching on city-owned property and demanded that the couple remove the offending trailers and landscaping to make way for a new fence. The Kaisers argued that the city’s actions to reclaim the the property, which the park had been using and maintaining for many years, would severely damage their ability to continue their business there. Negotiations to resolve the issue between the parties broke down in 2016 and the city filed suit in Stevens County Superior Court seeking an order to remove the Kaisers from the property. Earlier this year, Judge Jessica Reeves ruled in favor of the city and denied the Kaisers’ counter-claim. The Kaisers, through their attorney Milt Rowland, had appealed that decision.

As of the end of October, the city had paid $65,371 in legal fees related to the dispute; $240 to McGrane & Schuerman for filing fees and $65,131 to the law firm of Etter, McMahon, Lamberson, Van Wert & Oreskovich.

The next regular meeting of the city council is scheduled for Wednesday, December 6, 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.