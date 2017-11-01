Featured News

Featured News/ Latest

Cougars wrap up season at NEA League Championships

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Carl Oman finished 27th at the NEA League district meet last Saturday. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)

Oman crossed finish line first for Cougars; Medical Lake and Lakeside win team district championships…

Carl Oman was the first Chewelah runner to stride across the finish line at last week’s district cross-country meet, completing the 3.1-mile course in 18 minutes, 53 seconds. His time, however, was not fast enough to qualify for the upcoming state championship meet in Pasco this weekend.

Oman finished 27th among the 54 Northeast A League runners competing at the Chewelah Golf and Country Club. He was followed by Cougar runners Ethan Rowe (30th, 19:23), Reimes Schatz (34th, 19:51), Lukas Kubik (41st, 20:35), Wyatt Smith (44th, 21:00), Wyatt Collins (51st, 22:20), and Andrew Minaker (54th, 23:07).

Ben Shaw from Riverside was the winner of the varsity boys’ race with a time of 16 minutes, 19 seconds. Medical Lake won the district team championship with five runners among the first 10 to cross the finish line.

Liandra Haden and Rayna Wooley were the only two Chewelah runners in the varsity girls’ race.

Hayden ran the course in 23 minutes, 19 seconds. Wooley’s time was 25 minutes, 17 seconds.

Riverside’s Lizzy Shaw won the varsity girls’ race in 18 minutes, 53 seconds.

Lakeside won the girls’ team championship.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
37°
few clouds
humidity: 86%
wind: 6mph ENE
H 37 • L 30
33°
Fri
33°
Sat
33°
Sun
31°
Mon
34°
Tue
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group