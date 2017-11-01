Cougars wrap up season at NEA League Championships

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Oman crossed finish line first for Cougars; Medical Lake and Lakeside win team district championships…

Carl Oman was the first Chewelah runner to stride across the finish line at last week’s district cross-country meet, completing the 3.1-mile course in 18 minutes, 53 seconds. His time, however, was not fast enough to qualify for the upcoming state championship meet in Pasco this weekend.

Oman finished 27th among the 54 Northeast A League runners competing at the Chewelah Golf and Country Club. He was followed by Cougar runners Ethan Rowe (30th, 19:23), Reimes Schatz (34th, 19:51), Lukas Kubik (41st, 20:35), Wyatt Smith (44th, 21:00), Wyatt Collins (51st, 22:20), and Andrew Minaker (54th, 23:07).

Ben Shaw from Riverside was the winner of the varsity boys’ race with a time of 16 minutes, 19 seconds. Medical Lake won the district team championship with five runners among the first 10 to cross the finish line.

Liandra Haden and Rayna Wooley were the only two Chewelah runners in the varsity girls’ race.

Hayden ran the course in 23 minutes, 19 seconds. Wooley’s time was 25 minutes, 17 seconds.

Riverside’s Lizzy Shaw won the varsity girls’ race in 18 minutes, 53 seconds.

Lakeside won the girls’ team championship.