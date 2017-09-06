Cougars dominate in shortened game

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Bridgeport can’t field team after 1.5 quarters of play…

It was a long drive to play a short game.

The Chewelah Cougars made the three-hour drive to Bridgeport last Friday to play what turned out to be only a 15-minute game. Leading 44-0 with just over three minutes gone in the second period, one of the Bridgeport players was injured on a Cougar kickoff. The game was immediately halted because the Mustangs did not have anyone on the sideline to replace him.

It was the season opener for both teams, and there were players on both sides of the field who were not yet eligible to play for one reason or another. For Bridgeport, which is only a Slass-2B school, the situation was already dire prior to the game when the Mustangs had only 11 qualified players.



Across the field, Chewelah had 16 reserves suited up. By this time in the game, some had already seen action as Coach Hogan was in the process of replacing his starters. This same scenario occurred last year when Bridgeport came to Snyder field. The Cougar starters came off the field at the end of the first period with a 42-0 lead, and the younger players finished the remaining three quarters of the game.

“The question we have now,” said Coach Levi Hogan, “is, ‘Will the game count?’ How long does a football game have to be played until it counts as a game? Does it have to go to halftime or past halftime to count as a win, or is it a forfeit?”

Chewelah scored six times inside of 15 minutes. The Cougars put the ball into the end zone five times in the first quarter and then added another touchdown at the beginning of the second time period.

Owen Baldwin’s 30-yard option keeper set the stage for the first Chewelah touchdown. After faking the ball to the fullback, Baldwin sprinted around the left corner, where he got blocks from Nolan Hansen and Griffin Stroyan. Continuing down the sideline, he picked up blocks from Jensen Holloway and Kaden Mackowiak and sprinted across the goal line. Unfortunately, Baldwin stepped on a sideline stripe, so the ball was brought back to the Bridgeport 40-yard line.

That did not stall the Cougar scoring drive. On the very next snap, Baldwin threw a touchdown pass to Hansen, who caught the ball on the Mustang 25-yard line and sprinted into the end zone untouched. The extra-point run by Holloway gave Chewelah an 8-0 lead.

The next touchdown was scored by the Cougar defense. Following the kickoff, the Mustangs were penned up just outside their end zone. Their first down pass was intercepted by Chewelah lineman Dawson Largin, who immediate took three strides across the goal line. The extra-point run by Mackowiak lifted the Cougars to a 16-0 lead.

“This was Dawson’s first-ever football game, and he intercepted a pass and scored a defensive touchdown,” explained Hogan.

Bridgeport’s offense continued to misfire in the face of a vicious Chewelah defensive front. The first of two Mustang fake punts was stuffed by Mackowiak, Baldwin, Stroyan, and Cairns at the 30-yard line.

A pair of inside runs by Mackowiak quickly erased that distance. His touchdown and extra-point run gave the Cougars a 24-0 lead.

Tackles for losses by Robbie Hopkins, Dakota Kroiss, Cairns, Hansen, and Holloway left Bridgeport with a fourth down on the following Mustang possession. Instead of punting the ball, Bridgeport again decided to fake the kick and run. The punter was dropped at the 12-yard line, and Chewelah took control of the ball. Two consecutive carries later, Mackowiak was in the end zone with his third touchdown of the game. The extra-point pass fell incomplete, but the Cougar lead was now 30-0.

Another defensive series by Chewelah led to one more Bridgeport punting situation. A safety blitz by Stroyan caught the Mustangs by surprise for a loss of yardage. Kroiss and Hopkins then teamed up for a quarterback sack for another loss, and this time the Mustangs did punt.

Chewelah had one more scoring drive before the end of the first quarter. Two carries for 14 yards by Kaden Krouse took the ball to near midfield. From there, Baldwin connected with Kroiss for a 55-yard touchdown pass. Baldwin ran the ball across the goal line on the extra-point attempt for a 38-0 Cougar lead.

Jake Jeanneret quarterbacked Chewelah to its final touchdown, handing the ball to Krouse for repeated gains. He then fed a quick toss to Mackowiak, who turned the corner and galloped to his fourth touchdown of the game, a 46-yard sprint. The extra-point run came up short of the goal stripe, but the Cougars lead was now 44-0.

On the ensuing kickoff return, a Bridgeport player was injured, ending the game. Chewelah ran the ball 16 times, gaining 167 yards (10.4). The Cougars completed three passes for 95 yards (31.7). That is a total of 262 yards, which is not bad for one quarter of football.

On offense, Coach Levi Hogan started Cairns at center, Hopkins and Loren Olsen at guards, Baker and Largin at tackles, Stroyan and Kroiss at ends, Baldwin at quarterback, Mackowiak at fullback, along with Holloway and Hansen at wings.

The Cougar defense had Cairns at nose guard, Wade Baker and Dillon Walser at tackles, Hansen and Hopkins at outside linebackers, Baldwin and Kroiss at inside linebackers, with Mackowiak, Stroyan, Jaren Baldwin, and John Larson in the secondary.

This Friday, the Cougars will be taking their second of four consecutive bus rides. This time, they will go to Hanford, near the TriCities, where they will play the Liberty Christian Patriots, who lost their season opener to the Hanford JV by a 7-0 score. At Hanford, they completed seven of 22 passes for 59 yards, and ran the ball 31 times for 127 yards. Then for the Cougars, it is on to Newport and Freeman to start the league season. The first home game is Sept. 29 against Deer Park, when the new field and track will be dedicated.