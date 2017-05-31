Cougars bow out after two matches

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Earl Howard and Keith Justice played in first appearance at state tourney…

The Chewelah boys’ doubles tennis team of Earl Howard and Keith Justice was able to play two matches at this year’s Washington State 2B/1B/1A Tennis Tournament in Yakima last week.

This was the first trip to the state tournament for both Howard and Justice, and they did not play as well as they had hoped to. However, they earned their ticket to the tournament and had the experience of competing on the state level.

The duo lost their first match to a doubles team from Granger, 6-0 and 6-1. They were then eliminated by a team from Chelan, 6-0 and 6-2, in a loser-out match.

In the district tourney, the two Cougars had to battle their way through the consolation bracket, with the losers of every match being eliminated.

In their winner-to-state match, Earl and Justice split the first two sets against a pair from Medical Lake, 6-1 and 3-6.