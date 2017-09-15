Cougar XC: On the Run

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

The running dozen hope to compete in strong NEA League…

The Chewelah Cougars will open their 2017 cross-country season this Saturday at the Farragut Invitation Meet in Idaho, hosted by Timberlake High School. This has traditionally been a punishing race with lots of steep uphill climbs, so it will give the Cougars a challenging test this early in their schedule.

This year, the Cougars have an even dozen runners, nine boys and three girls. The boys team has the potential to make a few waves in the league, but that will be a difficult endeavor since the top three teams in the state last year were from the Northeast A League. Likewise, the top three girls’ teams in the state a year ago were from this league.



With only three girls competing this season, the Cougars will not field a team. However, Liandra Haden returns as a state competitor and will be among the first finishers in league races.

The boys team will consist of Reimes Schatz, Andrew Minaker, Lukas Kubik, Carl Oman, Ethan Rowe, Joe Dreiszus, Wyatt Smith, Wyatt Collins, and Zak Kubik. All nine have the opportunity to drastically improve the best times they recorded last season, as they hope to become competitive against the other teams in the league.

Chewelah’s three girls are Jayci Earl, Rayna Wooley, and Haden. It takes at least five runners to compete as a cross-country team, so the girls will compete as individuals.

The Cougars did not get outside over the past few days because of the smoke throughout the valley.

Instead, they ran the halls of the high school, which did not give them much of a workout.

The league season does not begin until Sept. 27, so the Cougars will warm up with two more invitational meets, one at Coeur d’Alene Sept. 16, and the other on Sept. 26 at Priest River.

There will be only four league meets this year. Three of them will be triple-dual events with three schools competing against each other. None of the league meets will be held in Chewelah, however, the Cougars will again host the Northeast District Meet at the end of the season at the local golf course by popular demand.

SCHEDULE

Sept. 9 Timberlake 10 a.m.

Sept. 16 CDA 11:45 a.m.

Sept. 26 Priest River 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 Newport 4:45 p.m.

Sept. 30 Cam-Am XC 10 a.m.

Oct. 4 Deer Park 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 11 Lakeside 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 18 Freeman 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 26 Districts (Chewelah) 12 a.m.

Nov. 4 State 12 a.m.

BOYS ROSTER

Wyatt Collins – Sophomore

Lukas Kubik – Freshman

Ethan Rowe – Junior

Reimes Schatz – Senior

Wyatt Smith – Freshman

Andrew Minaker – Senior

Zak Kubik – Sophomore

Carl Oman – Junior

GIRLS

Jayci Earl – Sophomore

Liandra Haden – Sophomore

Rayna Wooley Freshman